The Blaine City Council unanimously approved the initiation of several street reconstruction projects and ordered feasibility reports Monday, Sept. 20.
City Engineer Dan Schluender will later present a feasibility report to the City Council that includes information on whether the improvements are necessary, cost-effective and feasible, and a recommended estimate of the costs of the improvements.
2022 Street Reconstructions
The first approved by the City Council was the 2022 Pavement Management Program street reconstruction projects.
At the July 20, 2020, City Council workshop, city staff brought forward the Street Reconstruction Capital Improvement Program for the years 2021-2025 which contained a list of proposed projects.
The 2022 Street Reconstructions, Improvement Project includes:
• 123rd Avenue NE from Buchanan Street NE to Ulysses Street NE.
• 124th Court NE from west cul-de-sac to Buchanan Street NE.
• 124th Lane NE from Pierce Street NE to Buchanan Street NE.
• Pierce Street NE from 123rd Avenue NE to 124th Lane NE.
• Buchanan Street NE from Paul Parkway NE to 124th Lane NE.
• 126th Avenue NE from Polk Street NE to Taylor Street NE.
• 126th Lane NE from Taylor Street NE to Buchanan Street NE.
• 127th Avenue NE from Taylor Street NE to Buchanan Street NE.
• 127th Lane NE from Taylor Street NE to Central Avenue NE.
• Polk Street NE from 125th Avenue NE to 126th Avenue NE.
• Taylor Street NE from 126th Avenue NE to 129th Avenue NE.
• Buchanan Street NE from 126th Avenue NE to 127th Lane NE.
• 129th Avenue NE from 180 degrees west of Isanti Street NE to Radisson Road NE.
Schluender said the project consists of a mix of city streets with concrete curb and gutter and a State Aid collector route. He said the method of reconstruction will vary between the streets.
Schluender said the project will be funded by a combination of assessments, bond proceeds placed in the City Pavement Management Program fund, Public Utility Funds and Municipal State Aid System funds. He said there are already sufficient funds to cover costs.
89th Avenue NE and Davenport Street NE area
At the July 20, 2020 City Council workshop, city staff presented the Street Reconstruction Capital Improvement Program for the years 2021-2025, which contained a list of proposed projects. The 89th Avenue NE and Davenport Street NE Area Reconstruction, improvement Project was identified as a part of the 2022 Pavement Management Program.
The 89th Avenue NE and Davenport Street NE Area Reconstructions, Improvement Project consists of reconstruction of the following streets:
• Baltimore Street NE from 85th Avenue NE to 89th Avenue NE.
• Davenport Street NE from 85th Avenue NE to 89th Avenue NE.
• 89th Avenue NE from Central Avenue NE to Davenport Street NE.
• 87th Avenue NE from Central Avenue NE to Hastings Street NE.
• Eldorado Street NE from 85th Avenue NE to 87th Avenue NE.
• Goodhue Street NE from 85th Avenue NE to 87th Avenue NE.
• Goodhue Street NE from 87th Avenue NE to a northerly dead end.
• Jenkins Court NE from 85th Avenue NE to a cul-de-sac.
Schluender said the project consists of city streets with rural sections and no curb and gutter. He said the method of reconstruction will be a full reconstruction to an urban section with concrete curb and gutter.
The project will be funded by a combination of assessments, bond proceeds placed in the City Pavement Management Program fund and Public Utility Funds. Schluender said there are sufficient funds to cover these costs.
Hidden Oaks area
The Hidden Oaks Area Street Rehabilitations, Improvement Project was on a list of proposed projects for the 2022 Pavement Management Program that was also presented at the July 20, 2020, City Council workshop.
The Hidden Oaks Area Street Rehabilitations project consists of reconstruction of the following streets:
• 97th Avenue NE from Hamline Avenue NE to Yalta Street NE.
• 97th Lane NE from Hamline Avenue NE to Xebec Street NE.
• 97th Court NE from west cul-de-sac to Hamline Avenue NE.
• 98th Avenue NE from Hamline Avenue to Xebec Street NE.
• 98th Lane NE from Wake Street NE to Yalta Street NE.
• 99th Avenue NE from Wake Street NE to Xebec Street NE.
• 99th Lane NE from Xebec Street NE to Austin Street NE.
• Hamline Avenue NE from Edgewood Road NE to north cul-de-sac.
• Wake Street NE from 98th Avenue NE to 99th Avenue NE.
• Wake Court NE from 99th Avenue NE to north cul-de-sac.
• Xebec Street NE from Edgewood Road NE to 99th Lane NE.
• Yalta Street NE from 97th Avenue NE to 99th Lane NE.
Schluender said the project consists of city streets with concrete curb and gutter. He said method of reconstruction will be pavement replacement with spot curb and gutter replacement.
Schluender said project will be funded by a combination of assessments, bond proceeds placed in the City Pavement Management Program fund, and Public Utility Funds. He said there are sufficient funds to cover these costs.
