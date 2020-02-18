Maple Grove edged Blaine 4-2 in a Section 5AA championship that went down to the closing seconds at Roseville Ice Arena Feb. 14.
The Bengals struck first in the game, taking the lead six minutes in on the power play as Tess Enlow scored off of an assist by Camryn Singh. Maple Grove managed to answer less than a minute later, creating a 1-1 tie that would last through the first period.
The Crimson netted a pair of goals in the second period to take a 3-1 lead, holding the two-goal advantage until late into the third.
Blaine’s Brityn Fussy scored with just 2:29 remaining, assisted by Peyton Parent and Macy Janssen, to cut the gap to 3-2 and put late pressure on Maple Grove, before the Crimson secured an empty-net goal in the final seconds to seal the win.
Blaine finishes the season with a 16-11 record, having reached the section finals by shutting out Anoka/Spring Lake Park 1-0 in the semifinals Feb. 11.
