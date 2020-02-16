More than 120 Westwood Intermediate and Middle School students in Blaine recently helped Hawaiian monk seals at the Minnesota Zoo by building enrichment prototypes that may be selected for use by the seals in the future.
Since last fall, middle school students in the gifted and talented program have been working on developing enrichment prototypes for one or more of the zoo’s three Hawaiian monk seals, Koa, Paki and Ola. Sadly Koa passed away a few weeks ago of natural causes, according to the Minnesota Zoo.
On Feb. 10 the students presented their prototypes to judges, who will select the top few to be submitted to the Minnesota Zoo’s ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge.
“The goal of ZOOMS is to highlight how STEM can be applied in a zoo setting or working with animals,” said ZOOMS STEM education specialist Kristi Berg. “It also shows kids that a variety of jobs at the Minnesota Zoo require STEM skills. If kids want to work with animals, it’s important to prepare them to problem solve, be creative, to design and to help them engineer solutions to real-life problems starting in their classrooms.”
Berg said the ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge has been occurring for the last six years. Each year the zoo creates a challenge that offers students a chance to develop a solution to a real problem faced by zookeepers.
“Pitching our enrichment needs at the zoo to students really allows them to contribute in new and exciting ways to their community, the Minnesota Zoo, while helping animals in the process” Berg said.
The ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge is open to all third- through 12th-graders. In addition to Westwood Intermediate and Middle School, other Spring Lake Park School District students from Park Terrace Elementary School in Spring Lake Park, Woodcrest Spanish Immersion School in Fridley and Centerview Elementary in Blaine are competing in the challenge.
“Students often struggle to find a real-world connection with STEM field,” said Amanda West, a gifted and talented and STEM specialist at Westwood. “With this project they’re able to see and connect with a real world problem, do the inquiry and design process and then develop a prototype that might actually work and be used at the zoo.”
For the ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge, students researched Hawaiian monk seals, learned about constraints and potential problems with this challenge, did some design work, created a trifold board and developed their enrichment prototypes that would help keep the seals active and engaged at the zoo.
Fifth-graders were required to do one prototype for one seal, and sixth-graders did two prototypes for two seals. The prototypes aim to encourage the seals to participate in their natural behaviors as deep water divers, but the designs must also consider their safety and sight restrictions.
“I liked working together as a team to create an enrichment design that will help the animals in the zoo,” said Westwood fifth-grader Samantha Millis, whose team developed a prototype for Paki.
Millis’ team partner, fifth-grader Seri Jeans, added, “Our prototype is helping the seals stay trained while adding in new, fun things into their routine that will keep them happy.”
Sixth-graders Noah Jacklitch, along with James Botts and Jordan Moffat, developed two prototypes for Koa and Paki.
“I feel really good about making these prototypes,” Jacklitch said. “I hope our project can be used by the Minnesota Zoo because I think it’s really going to help.”
