For a special election in Blaine Ward I, Lori Saroya is facing Dick Swanson for the seat.
In the primary election, Saroya and Dick Swanson nab the two spots for November’s General Election, knocking Andrew Tortora out of the race. Saroya received 797 votes, with Swanson right behind her at 734.
Multiple emails to Swanson seeking he fill out the ABC Newspaper’s voter’s guide questionnaire were not returned.
Lori Saroya
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city/county?
I am the strongest advocate for Blaine Ward 1 and understand the issues and concerns facing residents. I have knocked on over 3,000 doors and plan to continue engaging with the community, meeting with leaders, holding town halls, partnering with law enforcement on community safety forums, and bringing new leadership, ideas, and energy to revive and strengthen Ward 1.
I have lived in Blaine for 18 years, served on the Blaine Charter Commission for 7 years, and am a graduate of Mitchell Hamline School of Law. I am committed to service and community and, in addition to 15 years in the nonprofit sector, I served on numerous boards and commissions and received the Governor’s Community Leadership Service Award. I am grateful to Ward 1 residents for electing me first in the primary election and am the only candidate in this race who is Labor endorsed.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
Ward 1 needs a dedicated advocate and a strong, authentic voice on the city council. With my two decades of community service and leadership experience, 7 years on the Blaine Charter Commission, law degree, and people-centered approach, I am confident we can create a city where everyone thrives and succeeds.
As your next councilwoman, I will focus on: Smart fiscal management of your tax dollars and seeking federal, state, and local grants; A safe community for our kids- addressing bullying, mental health, and suicide; Improved roads and infrastructure- getting the Highway 65 project funded and completed; A new Northtown property that puts residents first and revitalizes Ward 1; Responsible growth and ensuring that the families and businesses in Ward 1 have the support and resources they need to stay, and thrive, in Blaine
The city council has great momentum and we need to keep moving forward. My skills are in advocacy, leadership, fundraising, and management- and that is exactly what Ward 1 needs right now. I will work tirelessly to advocate for Ward 1, put residents first, and get the job done.
