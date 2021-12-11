Special needs children met a sensitive Santa Claus Sunday, Dec. 5, at a sensory-friendly meet-and-greet at Northtown Mall in Blaine.
The event, which took place before the mall opened, provided children with disabilities a sensory-friendly area where they could meet St. Nick in a more controlled and comfortable environment through reduction of sensory stimuli.
The event used muted lights and music and featured activity tables to avoid waits in line.
Keepsake photo packages were available for purchase. The Autism Society of America also sold stuffed animals at the event. A therapy dog was present to comfort children as they waited.
