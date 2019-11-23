Santa came to Northtown Mall in Blaine Saturday, Nov. 16, to celebrate the holidays.
Santa set up shop in Burlington Court at the mall. He will be at the mall through Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24.
More than 30 families showed up Nov. 16 to take photos with Santa. Families also decorated cookies to celebrate the holidays.
Northtown Mall is hosting a number of events this holiday season.
Turkey Hunt is an event 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, where families will go on a scavenger hunt for fake turkeys. The scavenger hunt starts in Center Court where there will also be crafts and free face painting.
Pets are welcome at Northtown Mall in December for a dose of holiday cuteness at Paws and Claus. Guests can take photos with their furry friends and Santa. There will also be a pet festive-wear contest with the winner receiving a prize each pet night. Paws and Claus will be 5-9 p.m. Dec. 3, 6, 11 and 13 in Burlington Court.
Visit Northtown Mall for a sensory-friendly Santa experience 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, for people with sensory sensitivities. There will be a variety of calm activities and snacks for everyone to enjoy while meeting Santa before the hustle and bustle of regular mall hours.
Northtown Mall is at 398 Northtown Drive NE, Blaine. For more information and to sign up for the events, visit northtown-mall.com.
