U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, (DFL-Minn., Fifth District), was arrested at an abortion rights protest, organized by the Center for Popular Democracy Action, Tuesday, July 19, in Washington D.C.
Capitol Police said they made 35 arrests, including 17 lawmakers (one being Omar) who were arrested outside the Supreme Court including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Carolyn Maloney, of New York, Cori Bush, of Missouri, Veronica Escobar, of Texas, Jackie Speier and Barbara Lee, of California and Ayanna Pressley, of Massachusetts.
The protest occurred in response to the Supreme Court’s decision of overturning Roe v. Wade that gave states the ability to regulate abortion access and ended the nationwide right to abortions.
According to footage of the protest posted on Twitter by Omar, Ocasio-Cortez and Omar were seen being escorted with their hands behind their back, as if they were handcuffed, and then seconds later both women raise their fists in the air.
According to WCCO’s Esme Murphy, Omar was given a $50 fine and released from custody.
“Today I was arrested while participating in a civil disobedience action with my fellow Members of Congress outside the Supreme Court,” Omar said in a Tweet on Twitter following her arrest. “I will continue to do everything in my power to raise the alarm about the assault on our reproductive rights!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.