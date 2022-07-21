Omar

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is arrested at an abortion rights civil disobedience action organized by the Center for Popular Democracy Action on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Washington. 

 Kevin Wolf

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, (DFL-Minn., Fifth District), was arrested at an abortion rights protest, organized by the Center for Popular Democracy Action, Tuesday, July 19, in Washington D.C.

Capitol Police said they made 35 arrests, including 17 lawmakers (one being Omar) who were arrested outside the Supreme Court including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Carolyn Maloney, of New York, Cori Bush, of Missouri, Veronica Escobar, of Texas, Jackie Speier and Barbara Lee, of California and Ayanna Pressley, of Massachusetts.

