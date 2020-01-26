Renovation Church in Blaine will soon move out of Northpoint Elementary to a new location in the city.
The new Renovation Church will be constructed at 12390 Fraizer St., in the Parkside North neighborhood in Blaine, said Blaine City Planner Lori Johnson.
The church will be approximately 20,865 square feet with a worship space, six classrooms, a common area, seven offices and 214 parking stalls.
The worship space will have seating for approximately 479 people with services planned for 9:30 and 11 a.m. on Sundays.
Mid-week programming for children will mainly occur on Wednesday evenings. Some small group programming will also take place Sunday through Thursday evenings. The church plans to employ 10-15 people.
Renovation Church was founded in 2009. The church’s denomination is Converge Worldwide, which was formerly called the Baptist General Conference, an evangelical Baptist denomination particularly popular in the Midwest.
Renovation Church has been holding services in the Northpoint Elementary gym since it opened.
At the Jan. 6 Blaine City Council meeting, Renovation Church Pastor David Sorn said the church is seeking to expand, because it has grown from 50 to over 550 members who come from Blaine, Coon Rapids, Andover and all over the north metro.
“The church is growing significantly to the point we’re running out of space being in an elementary school gym,” Sorn said.
Renovation Church has been working for over five years on a new location. It purchased the property at 12390 Fraizer St. in August 2017.
“I want to congratulate you,” Mayor Tom Ryan said. “I know how hard this is, whether you’re remodeling or building. We have three churches now trying to get ready to build a church, and it’s hard to get it all together and take that chance.”
The new church will be on 6.53 acres of land, with space for possible future additions to the complex.
“We’re really excited about this,” Sorn said. “A lot of people from the community attend, and we’re looking forward to what may come.”
“We’re really excited that you’re planning on going ahead,” Ryan said.
Council Member Wes Hovland expressed concern about a church taking land in a zoning district planned for businesses.
“I’m all in favor of this church,” Hovland said. “Once again I have to raise this issue. We’re looking at a group, a church, that doesn’t pay taxes taking over purchasing a planned business district, which is a higher tax rate piece of property versus residential, and we seem to be getting a lot of these. So as a result we have a group coming in who doesn’t want to pay taxes, and we’re giving up a potential higher-tax-base piece of property for that. I don’t know. I know we’ve discussed this in the past, but it really seems like we don’t have ... an answer to this type of issue. The question is, why do we have these coming up and taking prime property that would be available for businesses.”
Johnson mentioned this came up when Eagle Brook Church was built in 2017.
“We can’t not allow churches in these zoning districts,” she said. “So why are they coming through now and wanting to pay the price of commercial district land versus some of the other lesser-price pieces of land in the community? I’m assuming it’s due to visibility. I’m assuming they want to be just as visible as any other business, but I don’t know there’s much we can do to change that at this point in time.”
Council Member Jess Robertson said the project is the ideal development from a traffic standpoint.
“With all the other development we have planned especially in that corner of (County Road) 242 and Lexington, having sat in the Planning Commission meetings, a lot of the concern for residents in that area is traffic,” she said. “This is an ideal location for that. You guys (Renovation Church) are going to be there twice on a Sunday. ... For this usage in particular I think it makes sense. ... This facility is beautiful, and I think it will be a great fit for the area.”
“Please don’t misunderstand,” Hovland interjected. “It really isn’t as much about the location. It does kind of come back to about taxes, because we’ve had the same discussion issue about schools doing the same thing, and I know we’ve had some colleges that have made arrangements or payment in lieu of taxes on an annual basis. I just don’t know if we have really explored any of that or if there’s a willingness to do that. Maybe not. I’m just raising the issue.”
The City Council the unanimously approved a conditional use permit and a final plat for Renovation Church first addition.
Sorn said the Renovation Church project should break ground in late March and be complete by late December or early January 2021.
To learn more about Renovation Church, visit renovationchurch.org.
