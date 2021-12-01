He was a reliable presence at each game, quick to offer up a positive comment and a high five to each and every player, not to mention a post-game scouting report for the coaching staff.
And some boisterous color commentary behind the video camera, too.
The audio had to be tuned down along the way, but the memories won’t fade of Paul Gatten, a longtime fixture in Blaine High School sports and the community who passed away over the weekend.
“He video taped several sports, but he really connected with our girls hockey program and players,” Blaine girls hockey head coach Steve Guider said. “Paul was a very vocal supporter when he video taped. The players really got a kick out of it, but ... I usually did not download the audio!”
Gatten started doing video for the girls hockey team in 2003.
Through the highs of state final appearances to the tough losses, Gatten was right there, upbeat and offering support to every player and coach.
“Paul always came down after the games and usually was always there to give a high five to the girls win or lose and tell them great job,” Guider said. “Paul didn’t stop there. When former players went on to college he would take many trips to go watch them play, in particular Emily Brown — Paul even took a trip up to Bemidji a couple weeks ago to watch former players Emily Brown and Paige Beebe. Typically Paul, myself, our team physical therapist Joan Bohmert and our photographer Kathy Jaeger would go out for a bite to eat following most games. We also as a group took a few trips to go and watch former players in college. Paul had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone.”
“Paul was very passionate about sports,” Jaeger said. “I first got to know Paul through the Blaine girls high school hockey team in 2008. I stood next to him taking pictures while he did the video. I will never forget how he would yell ‘Skate, skate, skate!’ and compare hockey to basketball. Also the high fives and ‘Good job!’ he gave to each and every player after the games. He really felt pride as if they were his own kids. He was a very caring person and always mentioned helping his mom, and I know he spent a lot of time volunteering for football, basketball and other sports over the years. He had a special laugh and I will truly miss his friendship!”
Outside of the winter season, Gatten also did video work for the Blaine football and girls lacrosse teams.
“Paul was a guy that would always step up and be at all my lacrosse games when needed,” Blaine girls lacrosse head coach Dennis Osbeck said. “He was a great Blaine sport supporter, always cheering the girls on while video taping the games. After the games Paul would approach me and always have his own scouting report of how the game played out. He will be deeply missed.”
Gatten’s contributions extended off the field and rink and deep into the Blaine community as well, volunteering at the Veterans Memorial Park, videotaping, taking still photos and chipping in on various projects whenever a helping hand was needed.
If he wasn’t around Blaine, there was a good chance he was out and about watching former Blaine athletes at the college level, such as Brown.
“It’s hard to pick just a single memory of Paul as it seems there are so many to look back on, said Brown, who was a Ms. Hockey finalist and state finalist during her time with Blaine and is now a member of the University of Minnesota women’s hockey team. “He was at every high school hockey game I ever played in and came to many of my college games as well. Everyone who stepped foot in Fogerty Arena for a Blaine girls high school hockey game knew Paul. Even if they had never actually met him, they heard him and felt his love and passion for the game and for the team as soon as the puck dropped. He was the loudest in the rink, assessing our every move as he panned the camera back and forth recording our games. His analysis was never out of spite, it was out of pure love — love for the players, the coaches, the program, the game of hockey and Blaine sports overall. That love was felt by me and all those who had the privilege to meet Paul.
“There was never a question that Paul was one of my biggest fans even after my time at Blaine came to an end. One of the last texts I got from Paul was him congratulating me and my team after a couple of big wins and he concluded the message with ‘Looking forward to some home games or at least driving distance. We are still cheering for you! Go Gophers!’ That next weekend he made the drive up to Bemidji to watch me and former Bengal teammate Paige Beebe play against each other. I’ll forever remember how excited he was to see us play and be grateful I was able to see him just a few short weeks ago.”
A passionate, energetic Bengal voice that was always present, one that will be deeply missed.
“Paul was a great guy, loved to laugh and wanted to make sure the people around him were having the same fun he was,” longtime former Blaine and current Andover head football coach Tom Develice said. “Paul had a huge heart for the athletes at Blaine, wanted to help them anyway he could and was always their biggest fan!”
“Getting to know Paul throughout my high school years at Blaine was something I will never forget,” Blaine girls hockey senior captain Kaitlyn Ronn said. “Paul is family to the Blaine girls high school hockey team. He has been an incredible help to our team. For me it was always how he still made the effort to stay after every game, win or loss, to say good game and give everyone on the team a fist bump. I remember my sophomore year after one of my games, Paul taking me aside and telling me, ‘That was the best game I’ve ever seen you play, keep up the good work!’ Paul always pushed us to perform to the best of our ability on the ice. He might not have been on the ice with us, but he sure gave off the energy like he was. Paul will be greatly missed.”
