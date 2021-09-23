A revised plan for the controversial Applewood Pointe of Blaine senior living project was approved by the Blaine City Council Sept. 8, despite pushback from some council members and several Blaine residents.
Applewood Pointe of Blaine is a senior cooperative building to be located on 8.41 acres at 11967 and 11985 Radisson Road NE. The project is being led by the commercial investment company United Properties, which has offices in Minneapolis, Denver and Austin.
Community Development Director Erik Thorvig said all Applewood Pointe units will have two bedrooms, two baths, a patio/deck, access to storage in the building and one parking stall. The unit sizes will range from 1,293 to 1,837 square feet. The unit values are estimated to range from $400,000 to $600,000. At least one resident of each unit must be 62 or older.
Community spaces within the building will include a great room, wood working room, craft room, fitness center and library. Applewood Pointe of Blaine will not provide meals or offer health care services.
The exterior design will include a mix of masonry, stone and cement fiberboard siding, Thorvig said.
The Applewood Pointe of Blaine project was reviewed by the Planning Commission July, 13. In a 3-2 vote it recommended approval of several requests: a comprehensive land use plan amendment from medium density residential to high density residential, a rezoning from farm residential to development flex, a conditional use permit and a preliminary plat.
The City Council held a first reading Aug. 2, City Council on the proposal to rezone the property. At that time, the original plan was to construct a three- to four-story, 100-unit senior cooperative apartment-style building.
The council revisited the Applewood Pointe of Blaine project Aug. 16. During a public hearing, two residents spoke in favor of the proposal, and several residents spoke against it, citing concerns related to building height, traffic, density, drainage and tree removal. In addition, a 100-signature petition was submitted to the City Council opposing the project.
Before the Aug. 16 meeting the project was reduced from 100 units to 88 units.
Thorvig later explained the changes like this: “You have townhomes to the north of the property and then single-level villas to the east of the property. One thing that had changed since the Planning Commission meeting and first reading that was held at the City Council meeting was that the developer reduced the height of the northern leg of that building from four stories to three stories, and this was a response to some of the concerns that were heard by the public at the Planning Commission meeting, so that reduced the overall unit count for this project from 100 to 88 units. The leg that runs north-south did remain at four stories. The developer felt that, that leg had less impact and was further away from the adjacent properties than that other leg which was closer to the properties on the north-hand side.”
An Aug. 16 motion to approve the comprehensive land use plan amendment failed to achieve the two-thirds supermajority required by state law to amend a comprehensive plan. The vote was 4-2, with City Council Members Chris Massoglia and Richard Paul objecting on the grounds that a majority of residents in the area don’t want the project at the location. City Council Member Wes Hovland was not present.
With the failure of the amendment, the remaining requests were postponed until the following meeting.
On Sept. 8 City Council Member Julie Jeppson moved to renew the motion to approve the comprehensive land use plan amendment.
Massoglia said he would vote no on all the developer’s requests.
“I think I’m going to vote no just to stand with the residents of the neighborhood here,” Massoglia said. “We had over 100 people sign a petition. I went door knocking in this neighborhood and four stories is just too high in this location. ... I feel that this project is great for Blaine, but not here, and I don’t feel like more high-end condos are really something the overall city of Blaine is really, really wanting.”
Massoglia also claimed there were a lot of openings in other Blaine senior living facilities and that non-Blaine seniors rather than Blaine seniors would buy units at Applewood Pointe of Blaine.
Hovland said he was initially going to vote against the project, but later chose to vote in favor of it based on the changes United Properties made after listening to residents’ concerns.
“I believe the developer has worked in good faith to work with the community,” he said.
Hovland said he’d rather vote in favor of Applewood Pointe of Blaine to avoid different project going in, which he suspects could be townhomes and could cause an even greater traffic concern.
Massoglia told Hovland the residents would prefer townhomes over Applewood Pointe.
City Council Member Jess Robertson was upset by Massoglia’s comments.
“Council Member Massoglia, I basically have a challenge with you basically challenging our motives,” Robertson said. “To infer that we’ve done anything other than hear these residents, to infer that this developer has done anything but hear these residents to the tune of a $6 million loss to himself is asinine to me. It’s completely asinine, and if you’ve done anything with your arguments, you’ve proven why this project needs to happen.”
Robertson said all of United Properties’ senior properties have wait lists, and she suspects Applewood Pointe will be the same. She said the demographics of Blaine call for senior living options.
“[Council Member Massoglia] you made a comment about that it won’t be Blaine residents and people are going to come from outside of Blaine,” Robertson said. “Good! I happen to believe we’re one of those top 10 cities. I want people to come here.”
Massoglia said he wasn’t trying to “sew division” amongst the City Council and was only trying to represent what residents in the area wanted.
The council ultimately approved the comprehensive plan amendment, as well as the rezoning, conditional use permit and preliminary plat. Massoglia and Paul voted against each item.
