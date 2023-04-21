There’s a king, a queen, a curse — and a rather unusual princess who sets about to pass a seemingly impossible test.
Far from a snooze, “Once Upon a Mattress” and its loveable, eccentric characters, are brought to life by Blaine High School Theatre in its spring musical April 28-30.
The show is loosely based on the classic fairy tale ‘The Princess and the Pea,’ offering high stakes, clever twists and catchy songs.
“‘Once Upon a Mattress’ is a really fun musical comedy, but I always try to pick shows with themes that will resonate with students,” Blaine director Andrew Rakerd said. “It is a show that defies expectations left and right. For instance, as audiences will see, the prince and princess in this version of the tale act quite differently from what you might expect. I find that a lot of high school students are trying to break away from peoples’ expectations as they form their identities, so I hope the students working on the play will connect to the characters in that way.”
The story centers around the machinations of a cunning queen, who has silenced the king and placed an impossible test before anyone who wishes to marry her son.
With all of the characters invested in the outcome, the musical provides an exciting, cohesive and often boisterous atmosphere.
“What I’ve loved about putting this play together as stage manager is that I get to see it through from start to finish,” said senior stage manager Abigail Smith. “It gives me a different perspective than I’ve had as an actor or a technician. Being stage manager also allows me to be more involved and get to know the show more than if I were a techie. I also enjoy being able to work with the talent we have working on the stage and behind it. What I think people will enjoy most about this show is that it doesn’t take itself seriously. It’s so goofy, and I think the light-heartedness is something people will appreciate.”
“I’ve enjoyed getting to connect with everyone in the cast,” said Jay Johnson, who plays Winnifred. “In most shows, building relationships with every cast member can be hard. But, this show has made it easy to build chemistry on and offstage with everyone involved.
“My favorite part about playing Winnifred is the creative liberty that comes with the role. It’s hard to match Carol Burnett’s original performance, but I think the role of Winnifred demands that sense of originality from each actor who plays her. I’ve enjoyed developing my portrayal of Fred and discovering more about myself through her. Audiences will enjoy the extravagance of the production. The show is larger than life in both the acting and technical aspects, which makes for a captivating performance overall.”
“In this show, the queen has declared a law that nobody in the kingdom can get married until the prince (her son) finds a bride,” Rakerd said. “As such, everybody in the show is invested in the main drama. So, we’ve done a lot of work coming together as a cast to figure out what the attitude of the characters in each scene should be. Everyone has to be on the same page to strike the right tone, or the comedy wouldn’t work. It’s been great working on character development with the students and seeing them work together as a cast.”
Performances are Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 29 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at bhstheatre.booktix.com/index.php.
