The Veterans Memorial Park of Blaine Purple Heart Memorial was unveiled Saturday, Oct. 17, in front of dozens of Purple Heart recipients and other veterans.
The $71,000 memorial was sponsored by Teamsters Local 120, which represents more than 11,500 members in Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota. The Teamsters Local 120 stepped up to sponsor the memorial after a previous sponsor backed out because the union was looking for a way to honor all branches of the military.
“The Teamsters are humbled and proud to be a part of this,” Teamsters Local 120 President Tom Erickson said at the dedication. “Every single meeting is started off with the Pledge of Allegiance. Every single meeting we recognize the veterans and have them stand at every single one. We have an enormous amount of veterans in our 12,000 membership that have served or are currently serving today. ... To all the veterans here today, thank you for your service each and every one of you. To those who are active, thank you. ... Teamsters 120 is humbled and proud that this will be here forever.”
The Veterans Memorial Park of Blaine is located on the southern part of Town Square Park at 10802 Town Square Drive NE. Steve Guider, a technology paraprofessional and head coach of the Blaine High School Girls Hockey Team, has spearheaded creation of the park. Guider also helps host Blaine High School’s Veterans Day program each year.
“Steve has never served in the military, but he serves the military,” Blaine Mayor Tom Ryan said. “Everything he has done here has been designed and laid out by him.”
“This is a huge project, and whenever you can put a monument in, it makes you feel good about the work you’re doing,” Guider said.
The Purple Heart Memorial is the second memorial to be erected in the park. The Civil War monument dedicated to Greenberry Chambers, an early Blaine resident and former slave who served in Company H of the 115th U.S. Colored Infantry in Bowling Green, Kentucky, was unveiled Oct. 19, 2019.
The Purple Heart Memorial consists of a bald eagle suspended between two black granite structures. Purple LEDs in the monument will cause it to glow at night. It was installed Oct. 16 with help from Murphy Rigging & Erecting in Minneapolis and the Teamsters Local 120, who helped clean up leaves in the park.
“This means recognition of sacrifices that weren’t originally recognized,” local veteran and Purple Heart recipient Mike Richardson (Vietnam, 1970-1971) said.
“Vietnam vets weren’t exactly welcomed home, and so for us it’s really special,” Purple Heart recipient Steven Rude (Vietnam, 1968-1970) said.
The Purple Heart is the United States’ oldest military decoration and is awarded to service members wounded or killed in combat.
“When a soldier walks into a room dressed in a full service uniform, it’s easy to gauge his or her experience by the ribbons on their chest,” said 1st Sgt. Matthew Jasper, who is currently serving with the Minnesota Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion. Jasper was awarded a Purple Heart after he was wounded in combat on Dec. 9, 2011, while protecting an Afghani general at a graduation ceremony in the Kandahar providence in Afghanistan. “The rows upon rows, colors for some — rumors, stories of their time in the service. However, keeping each ribbon’s meaning straight is something even the most highly decorated soldier struggles to master. There’s however one ribbon, sitting in the top rack, that never fails to be recognized (The Purple Heart). Not all are the shiny, valiant war tales you’d imagine, but each one is an example of a soldier’s sense of duty, selfless service and willingness to head straight into the fight regardless of their own personal safety.”
The Veterans Memorial Park of Blaine memorials for World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the War on Terror are expected to be installed next month.
After the war memorials are installed, the next memorial to be erected will be the Women’s Memorial. It is currently being designed with help from Lois West, the mother of Anoka County District 3 Commissioner Robyn West and grandmother of Rep. Nolan West, R-Blaine. Lois West was a member of the United States Naval Reserve (Women’s Reserve), better known as the WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service), during World War II and served 1942-1945 in communications in Washington D.C. Lois, Robyn and Nolan West all attended the ceremony along with a number of Blaine City Council members.
Other future memorials at the park include the Fallen Soldier Memorial, a Soldier Statue, Memorial Boulder, POW/MIA Memorial and the Armed Services Monument and Branch Memorials.
All of the memorials for the Veterans Memorial Park of Blaine have been sponsored, but donations are still being accepted for upkeep of the park. The public can still sponsor three kinds of bricks that will be placed after the Armed Services Memorial is built. The lowest cost is the 4-by-8-inch donor brick, where the public can honor service members and veterans with a personalized brick memorial. A gift of $200 to $999 qualifies for that size.
To learn more about the park or how to donate to the Veterans Memorial Park of Blaine, visit veteransparkofblaine.org or email Guider at vmp2018@comcast.net. The address for organization is 13124 Eldorado St. NE, Blaine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.