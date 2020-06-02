Despite ominous storm clouds, more than two dozen protesters gathered in Blaine Tuesday, June 2, to protest the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
The protests were started by a mother and daughter a few days earlier and were planned to take place each day 4-6 p.m.
“We just want peace and equality,” protester Carol Anderson said.
Holding signs bearing messages like “black lives matter” and “#justice for George Floyd,” the protesters stood along the sidewalk on 109th Avenue near Highway 65 in Blaine.
“Basically we both felt like we’re not going to stay at home and watch, we’re going to be out here,” protester Daniel Kosel said. “We’re going to stand with the people. We’re going to stand for justice.”
Members of the Blaine Police Department showed up to monitor safety and make contact with the group, according to Police Chief Brian Podany.
“I don’t know of anyone in our department who isn’t sickened by everything that’s happened, not only to George Floyd but has happened since then too,” Podany said.
Podany affirmed his support for the protesters’ First Amendment rights. He pointed out that if the protest grew much in size they may have to make plans to move to a different venue over safety concerns and the interests of the private businesses whose lots the protesters parked in.
Blaine police have been working around the clock supporting police in Minneapolis and protecting Blaine residents, Podany said.
“We’re eager to engage in dialogue with our community once this thing slows down a little bit,” Podany said. “Not only to work together to see what we can do better, but so people can understand what we do currently, too.”
There have not been many other protests nearby in the north metro. The nearest protest Podany was aware of, aside from Anoka, was a small group in Circle Pines, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.