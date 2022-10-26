Al Goracke and Terra Flemming are facing off for a spot on the Blaine City Council Ward 3.
Fleming and Goracke defeated Amanda Matchett in In the August primary. In that election, 760 votes were cast for Fleming, followed by 692 for Goracke. Matchett received 481.
AL Goracke
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city/county?
Blaine City Council needs an experienced leader to help complete the final build- out strategies of our city. I have 14 years of experience on the Planning
Commission, 12 years of experience on the Charter Commission, and 5 years of experience as Chaplain for the SBM Fire Department and Blaine Police Department.
I owned a small business that employed 300 different people in an 11 year period of time. I have business degrees in management and marketing and a master’s degree in leadership and a doctorate with a focus on organizational systems. I am an entrepreneur who has started 6 food shelves and 3 independent churches. I have a track record of getting resources and I will get resources for Blaine!
As a 31 year resident of Blaine, I understand the strengths and weaknesses of the city and I am ready to serve at a high capacity on day #1!
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
Blaine has experienced tremendous growth in the last few years. As we enter the final stages of our city’s build-out, the city needs be more proactive and innovative in future planning of our residential and business development. As the only candidate with planning commission experience, l believe that we need to be assertive in engaging different business and organizations about coming to Blaine and making it their home. We need smart residential development that fits our
Comprehensive Plan and serves the best interests of its citizens. We must do better in being proactive vs. reactive in the buildout of our city.
Our police force is close to being 100% fully staffed. We should continue to fully staff, fully fund and fully support our excellent police force. Proactive public safety decisions will help keep crime down in Blaine!
Blaine needs to improve the acquisition of federal, state and county resources to improve our roads and infrastructure. As a former business owner, entrepreneur, collaborator, and community influencer, I have the proven track record as a resourcing specialist to get those resources! I will be assertive and relentless in securing resources for Blaine’s infrastructure to improve our quality of life.
Terra Fleming
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city/county?
I think that what makes someone uniquely qualified to represent the city of Blaine, is a passion and desire to represent the residents of the community and to keep our city moving forwards in a positive direction. I have that passion and desire. I have been knocking doors and meeting residents for almost six months, so that I can truly represent the views and desires of the residents. Some of my strengths that I will be using as a city council member is the ability to listen, to ask the right questions so that I can problem solve effectively. I will also be open to listening to all sides of an issue in order to make the best decision.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
Overall, I think that our city is doing a great job and the residents of Blaine feel the same way. One of the areas, besides highway 65, that they are concerned about is the residential growth in northeastern Blaine. Not only is it happening way too fast, but the lot sizes are getting smaller and smaller and they are packing the people in. It would be great to slow it down so the infrastructure and schools can catch up and to return to the larger lot sizes that drew people to Blaine in the first place.
