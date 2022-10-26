Al Goracke and Terra Flemming are facing off for a spot on the Blaine City Council Ward 3.

Fleming and Goracke defeated Amanda Matchett in In the August primary. In that election, 760 votes were cast for Fleming, followed by 692 for Goracke. Matchett received 481.

BLVotersGuide(L)Al Goracke.jpg

Goracke
Fleming

Fleming 

