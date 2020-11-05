The Blaine City Council unanimously approved the 2021 Polk Street area reconstruction and improvement project Oct. 19.
The Polk Street area project will reconstruct the following streets:
• Polk Street from 89th Avenue to Clover Leaf Parkway.
• Tyler Street from 89th Avenue to 91st Avenue.
• Van Buren Street from 89th Avenue to 91st Avenue.
• Jackson Street from 89th Avenue to 91st Avenue.
• 90th Lane from 91st Avenue to 91st Avenue.
“The improvements on Polk Street are split,” City Engineer Dan Schluender said. “Polk Street north of 91st Avenue we’re proposing to do a mill and overlay with spot curb repair as the pavement there is in good shape. It just has some running that we need to get taken care of. The remainder of the streets on the project will be a full reconstruct.”
Schluender said the improvements include reclaiming existing bituminous pavement and reconstructing or adding curb and gutter, sidewalk replacement, hydrant replacements, minor storm sewer additions, asphalt surface replacement and traffic control signage.
The estimated total cost of improvements is $3.2 million with $728,618 to be assessed. Assessments will be spread over a 15-year period for the reconstructed streets and over a five-year period for the mill and overlay street. Replacement of existing sanitary sewer castings/rings is estimated to cost $55,485 and replacement of seven hydrants and adding four new gate valves is estimated at $141,480. Both will be paid for by Blaine’s Public Utility Funds. The remaining $2.3 million is proposed to be paid from the Blaine’s Pavement Management Program Fund and City Municipal State Aid Funds.
The proposed assessments per residential lot unit will range from $5,248 to $6,333, depending on the front footage of the property. The Church of St. Timothy’s proposed assessment is $54,348; Christ Lutheran Church’s proposed assessment is $9,933; and North Gables Senior Housing’s is $14,193, according to the feasibility report.
“The project is necessary, cost-effective and feasible and will result in a benefit to the properties proposed to be assessed,” Schluender told the City Council.
“Hopefully we get a good bid on this,” Mayor Tom Ryan said, noting that a number of the streets are 40-50 years old.
Construction on the Polk Street area project will occur May through October 2021.
