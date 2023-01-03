BLAINE
The Blaine Police Department did not submit a public safety report.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
The Columbia Heights Police Department did not submit a public safety report.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 14 in the 6200 block of University Avenue NE a burglary occurred at a business where the suspect(s) entered forcefully through the business’ main door.
• On Dec. 14 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft. A citation was mailed to the suspect.
• On Dec. 14 in the 7400 block of East River Road NE a theft was reported.
• On Dec. 14 in the 100 block of 63H Way NE a package was stolen.
• On Dec. 14 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a man’s wallet was reported stolen while the man was working out at a gym. The credit cards inside the wallet were subsequently used around the metro area.
• On Dec. 15 in the 1400 block of 73rd Avenue NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 15 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 15 in the 6500 block of Central Avenue NE a stolen vehicle from Bloomingtion was recovered.
• On Dec. 15 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE a suspect attempted to steal power tools.
• On Dec. 15 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen at gunpoint.
• On Dec. 15 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 15 in the 100 block of Charles Street NE a residential burglary occurred.
• On Dec. 15 in the 6000 block of University Avenue NE there was a report that an individual broke into an apartment building’s package storage area and stole multiple packages.
• On Dec. 16 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE an individual reported that multiple items were stolen.
• On Dec. 16 in the 8200 block of Main Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Dec, 17 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE fraudulent currency was reportedly used during a transaction at a business.
• On Dec. 20 in the 6300 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Dec. 14 in the 6500 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was damaged by an unknown suspect.
• On Dec. 15 in the 7000 block of Central Avenue NE property was vandalized.
• On Dec. 16 in the 5800 block of Sixth Street NE a fire occurred.
• On Dec. 17 in the 6300 block of Central Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On Dec. 17 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 69th Avenue NE property damage was reported.
Assault
• On Dec. 17 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE a domestic assault and theft occurred.
• On Dec. 17 in the 6600 block of Central Avenue NE a woman reported her ex-husband, who had a misdemeanor warrant out of Hennepin County, had threatened to hurt her during a phone call. The ex-husband called the woman again while officers were speaking to the woman and he threatened to kill her. The man was later arrested for a domestic assault, making threats of violence and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Dec. 19 at the intersection of 61st Avenue NE and University Avenue NE officers located a stolen vehicle that had struck a patrol car earlier. The suspects inside the vehicle were arrested for second- and fourth-degree assault, fleeing officers in a motor vehicle, for being involved in a hit and run crash, identity theft and/or for receiving stolen property.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 16 in the 5300 block of Main Street NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 17 at the intersection of Highway 65 NE and 73rd Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI after being involved in a crash.
• On Dec. 19 in the 5300 block of Sixth Street NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI after they were pulled over after failing to maintain a single lane of traffic.
• On Dec. 19 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a driver was arrested during a traffic stop for first-degree drug sale.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 14 in the 5900 block of Third Street NE a welfare check was done on a male who was found lying on the floor of their residence. Life saving measures were attempted, but the male ultimately was pronounced dead.
• On Dec. 16 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE a male was found dead.
• On Dec. 16 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and University Avenue NE officers responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in a ditch, Upon arrival, officers found a male driver not breathing. Officers administered CPR until Allina arrived. The male was transported to a hospital where he was declared dead.
• On Dec. 20 in the 6400 block of Ashton Avenue NE a male was pronounced dead of a possible stroke.
• On Dec. 20 in the 6100 block of Stinson Boulevard NE life saving measures were attempted on a male who was found not breathing. The male was ultimately declared dead.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 16 in the 1600 block of County Road 10 NE stolen vehicles were recovered.
• On Dec. 21 in the 600 block of Osborne Road NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Dec. 20 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE city property was damaged,
Assault
• On Dec. 18 in the 8000 block of Sixth Street NE a domestic assault occurred. There was also an e-cigarette violation.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 21 in the 1500 block of 82nd Avenue NE an individual was transported to a hospital after being found during a welfare check experiencing an overdose.
