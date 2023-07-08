A male pilot had to do an emergency landing Saturday afternoon, July 8, on 125th Avenue NE in Blaine, near Legacy Creek Parkway, after his Cessna 172 experienced low oil pressure after leaving Cambridge Airport and enroute to the Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie. The pilot diverted to the Anoka County-Blaine Airport due to low oil pressure, but didn't land at the airport due to inability to make it there. No injuries or damage was reported. Above is the aircraft shortly after the emergency landing.
Photo courtesy of the Blaine Police Department
Whether it was skill, luck or both, it's a miracle no one was injured today, Saturday afternoon, July 8, when a male pilot had to do an emergency landing in a residential neighborhood in Blaine.
According to the Blaine Police Department, the pilot, who has 13 years of aviation experience, had to declare an emergency landing at approximately 2 p.m. while on approach to the Anoka County-Blaine Airport after his Cessna 172 experienced low oil pressure.
