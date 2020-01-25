Over a dozen local photographers are participating in the Blaine Arts Council’s ninth annual juried art show, which runs through Friday, Jan. 31, at Blaine City Hall.
The photography on display ranges from abstracts to portraits to landscapes. Most of the photography is for sale and can be claimed starting Friday, Jan. 31.
The exhibit’s awards presentation will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Blaine City Hall, 10801 Town Square Drive NE, Blaine.
Awards will be given for the best of show and first, second and third place. Sarah Filipi of Sarah Grace Photography LLC will judge the exhibit.
For more information on the show, contact the Blaine Park and Recreation Department at 763-785-6164.
