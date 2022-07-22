By Paige Kieffer
Staff Writer
Local parents are being charged with child endangerment after their eight-month-old baby boy’s urine tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Luke Adam Thomas, 30, of Blaine, and Bailey Nicole Hansen, 23, of Circle Pines, both face two gross misdemeanor child endangerment charges and one felony child endangerment charge. Hansen’s first appearance is Nov. 18 and Thomas’ Nov. 23.
According to the criminal complaint, Blaine police officers responded to a report of a child in distress April 30 at Thomas’ residence located on the block of 107th Avenue Northeast in Blaine. Upon arrival, first responders located the baby boy, who was initially unresponsive and CPR was initiated.
With emergency intervention, and now a faint pulse, the baby became stable enough for transport to the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.
According to the criminal compliant, medical providers tested the baby’s urine, which tested positive for a small amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl, which caused the distress.
Medical providers stated only a very small amount of these drugs can cause such immediate distress of a small child - even just by touch rather than direct ingestion. It was not stated in the criminal complaint if the baby ingested or touched methamphetamine or fentanyl, which led to the distress.
Social Services quickly became involved and the victim was placed, and remains, in a foster care setting.
According to the criminal complaint, first responders learned during the emergency call that Hansen had been sleeping with the victim in a bed. At the time of the incident, the baby lived with Hansen in Circle Pines. Upon waking up, Hansen reportedly noticed the baby was unresponsive.
Hansen allegedly first told police officers the baby has respiratory issues and that it could’ve caused the child to go into distress.
According to the criminal complaint, Thomas was located driving a car back to his Blaine residence. Officers searched the car and located marijuana, an assortment of pills, drug paraphernalia including small pieces of burned tin foil and a substance that later tested positive as being fetanyl. Hansen later allegedly admitted on May 4 the fetanyl was hers.
A search was also done of Thomas’ residence and multiple pieces of burned tinfoil were located, including in the child’s bedroom in a drawer with baby clothes, along with an assortment of pills. Residue was also located on baby clothing in the child’s crib.
At the scene, Hansen allegedly told officers she had prior drug issues, but was not currently using anything except marijuana. Thomas allegedly said Hansen had used fentanyl in the past, but would not give any further details, according to the criminal complaint.
In the days following the incident, family members of Thomas turned over additional items they allegedly located in the residence believed to be narcotics, including LSD.
On May 4, Hansen then allegedly admitted her and Thomas had used heroin and fentanyl on the day of the incident. Hansen allegedly said she had purchased the drugs earlier in the day, and both her and Hansen reportedly used the drugs in the presence of their child, according to the criminal complaint.
Hansen also allegedly told investigators she had been using drugs everyday since February 2022, and that she had reportedly recently experienced a fentanyl overdose prior to the April 30 incident.
