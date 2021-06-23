A Blaine woman is facing fraud charges and owes the state nearly $30,000 after allegedly failing to report her Blaine business’s sales tax accurately.
Yuping Wang, 56, is charged with three counts of felony fraudulent tax returns and three counts of felony failure to pay or collect taxes.
Wang, who operated a massage parlor in Blaine from 2015 to 2019, allegedly owes the state $28,708.90 in taxes and penalties for underreporting sales for business tax filings and underreporting her income on personal taxes in 2019.
A special investigator with the criminal investigation division of the Minnesota Department of Revenue began looking into Indigo Massage in December 2019 for tax fraud, according to the criminal complaint filed June 15. The investigator found that Wang is responsible for all sales and income reports for the massage business, according to the complaint.
Wang allegedly underreported sales from her business in 2019 by around $77,264 in the third quarter and $12,358 in the fourth quarter, according to the complaint.
She allegedly reported 94% of the business’s sales in quarters three and four of 2019 were credit card sales and the remaining 6% were cash. The investigator alleges Wang lied about these percentages because video footage from Sept. 24 to Oct. 15, 2019, shows 82% of customers paid in cash, while 18% paid using a card, according to the complaint.
The investigator was able to estimate sales using the business’s published pricing. Average daily sales for the 22-day time period he observed via video surveillance were $1,071, according to the complaint.
Bank records allegedly show the massage business’s checking account had cash deposits of $10,900 in quarter three.
The Minnesota Department of Revenue determined Wang owes the state $9,924.40 in sales tax, penalties and interest for underreporting sales in quarters three and four in 2019.
The Department of Revenue also claims Wang underreported her personal income. She reported $11,850 in income for 2019, when bank records show she transferred at least $34,000 from the business account to her personal account in 2019, according to the complaint..
Wang owes the state $18,784.50 in individual income tax and penalties, according to the complaint.
Wang’s first appearance in court is scheduled for July 26. She is also facing charges of profiting from prostitution as a result of paid sexual acts allegedly solicited at her business.
