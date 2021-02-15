The Oakwood Ponds housing development in Blaine is continuing to grow as it prepares for its fifth addition, which will have 51 new homes.
Oakwood Ponds is near the intersection of Lever Street and 125th Avenue. Minneapolis real estate firm Excelsior Group LLC is spearheading the project, and Creative Homes Construction Company in Woodbury is building the homes.
The Excelsior Group originally received approval for the Oakwood Ponds housing development back in 2017 and began development activities that year.
“The development has been making progress in the past three years with the construction of 65-foot single-family lots and 50-foot villa home lots,” Blaine Associate Planner Shawn Kaye said in a report. “[Excelsior Group] has stated that based on the current builder’s feedback regarding the sales success of the 65-foot-wide lots and the market need for villa lots with a three-car garage option, they would like to request lot size amendments.”
The updated plans for the fifth addition convert the originally proposed 80-foot lots to 65 feet and convert some 50-foot lots to 60 feet.
The Blaine City Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit for 34 lots at 65 feet each, 10 lots at 60 feet each and seven lots at 50 feet each.
Kaye said the changes to the designs were driven based on current market requests.
