Travel to a galaxy far, far away during North Metro TV Studio Manager Eric Houston’s class 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, as he touches on one of the darkest times in the force for the “Star Wars” franchise, the “Star Wars Holiday Special.”
The one-and-a-half hour class, which is hosted by North Metro TV and the Blaine Parks and Recreation Department, will take participants on a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most bizarre television events of all time. It will include clips of the “Star Wars Holiday Special,” rare photographs and a lecture from Houston.
“People are very familiar with ‘Star Wars,’ more than a lot of other pieces of popular culture,” Houston said. “There isn’t a lot of new things to say about what happened behind the scenes that hasn’t already been said elsewhere or that people already know. The ‘Star Wars Holiday Special’ on the other hand has this unique corner and bonkers backstory that I think will be fresh to a lot of people.”
The “Star Wars Holiday Special” played only once, on Nov. 17, 1978, on CBS. The strange variety special played after “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope” (1977) premiered and before “Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back” (1980).
CBS brought the holiday special idea to “Star Wars” creator George Lucas, who originally loved the idea but would later say he wanted to smash every copy with a sledgehammer.
Houston said the “Star Wars Holiday Special” was also created to help sell “Star Wars” toys and merchandise before Christmas of 1978 and to keep viewers interested in the saga leading up to the premiere of “Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back” in 1980.
The “Star Wars Holiday Special” included songs, comedy sketches, cartoons and more. The special received notoriously negative reviews and was never rebroadcast or officially released on home video.
“There are a lot of bad holiday specials,” Houston said. “All the major networks were churning out several of these every year featuring TV’s biggest stars. Americans have pretty much forgotten all of them except for the ‘Star Wars Holiday Special.’ I think the reason is because, yes, it’s uniquely bad as it combines ‘Star Wars’ with the 1970s. It was unlike anything else that had been tried.”
The strange variety special featured all of stars of “A New Hope,” including Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia), Harrison Ford (Han Solo), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca) and James Earl Jones (voice of Darth Vader), alongside the likes of Beatrice Arthur (Ackmena), Art Carney (Trader Dann), Diahann Carrol (Mermeia Holographic) and Jefferson Starship (The Hologram Band).
In the show Chewbacca and Han Solo attempt to visit the Wookiee home world of Kashyyyk to participate in a celebration called “Life Day.” They are followed by agents of the Galactic Empire, who are searching for members of the Rebel Alliance on the planet.
During the special, viewers meet Chewbacca’s family and see his home world of Kashyyyk, and the bounty hunter Boba Fett is introduced in a cartoon.
Scenes take place in space, on the Millennium Falcon and a Star Destroyer, Kashyyyk and the Mos Eisley cantina.
Houston said the special did help inspire Jon Favreau’s “Star Wars” streaming series “The Mandalorian” and he will discuss how during the class.
“It’s interesting to look back at ‘Star Wars’’ first flirtation with television with all the new shows coming out and especially because there are direct links between the holiday special and ‘The Mandalorian,’” he said.
The “Star Wars Holiday Special” class costs $10 and will take place at the North Metro TV station at 12520 Polk St. NE, Blaine. Participants can sign up at bit.Ly/2Rdlk7z.
Houston will host another class at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the North Metro TV station on some of the world’s most beloved Christmas movies: “Miracle on 34th Street,” “White Christmas” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.” The class will feature movie clips, rare photographs and a lecture from Houston.
To learn more, visit northmetrotv.com/classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.