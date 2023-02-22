By Patrick Slack
Staff Writer
Blaine senior Ben Lewis capped a historic career with a runner-up finish at the State Nordic Ski Championships held at Giants Ridge in Biwabik Feb. 15-16. The Bengal boys finished in 12th as a team.
The individual race turned into a three-way clash down the stretch, and a head-to-head showdown in the final moments between Lewis, Eden Prairie’s Benon Brattebo and Edina’s Andrew Defor.
Lewis was in third place after the opening classic leg of the race, moving up to the front of the pack and finishing with a pursuit time of 26:00.9 in a race that was decided by less than a tenth of a second.
“It was a very bittersweet state meet for me this year,” Lewis said. “I went in hoping to win, but knowing that it was going to be a very close race that several guys could end up winning. I am best friends with both Benon and Andrew, which made the race extremely fun. We each led throughout the race and no one could seem to break away, no matter how hard we tried. It was clear it would come down to a sprint finish, so I tried my best to get any separation, but it was not enough. I am of course extremely grateful to come away with second place in the state meet, but I would be lying if I said it didn’t hurt to come within inches of winning.”
“I thought Ben skied really well,” Blaine head coach Andy Schwen said. “He caught up with the leaders after 1 kilometer of the second race, and for the remainder of the 5K it was an all-out battle. I was happy Ben had himself in the position he did after the first race to take a shot at it. Seeing how close it came, I think both he and the other skier both know it easily could have gone either way in the end. I believe Ben has some of his best races still yet to come.”
Lewis’ impact on the Blaine program has been monumental, helping lead a historic season that included conference and section titles.
“Having kids like Ben on our team elevates the possibility for all our kids, making that high achievement tangible and relatable,” Schwen said. “They see his hard work and know, if that’s what they want to achieve, what it will take to get there. My favorite part about kids like Ben, though, is that he continues to stay humble through it all. We are interested in helping kids to be great skiers, but we also want to build kids up that will go into the world and be positive leaders in whatever they do, and I’m confident Ben will be that as well.”
Lewis will have one more race at the high school level in a month, before moving on to college competition next year.
“It has been an amazing seven years being part of the Blaine Nordic family,” Lewis said. “I am so thankful my senior year we were able to get the team to state with me; it made it all the more special. It is great to see the Blaine team continuing to improve, and I expect to see more amazing results from all the guys and girls in the future. I am grateful that this will not be the end of my skiing career. Skiing has become my lifestyle and I look forward to racing this March at Junior Nationals in Fairbanks, Alaska. I will also be continuing to ski at Colby College in Waterville, Maine, over the next four years. It is thanks to coach Andy Schwen and all of my other coaches and teammates that have given me the opportunity to work towards my goals and dreams.”
Area results
Lewis’ runner-up individual finish also helped in the team race, as Blaine earned 12th. Nathan Taylor earned 69th, Tyler Jacobson earned 89th, Talan Spaniol earned 94th and Reece Miller earned 102nd. Ian Miller and Tyler Bargman teamed up to earn 14th in the sprint relay.
“I thought we did well,” Schwen said. “It’s always been a tough course the first time kids experience it, so I’m excited for our returning kids to have another shot at it next year with this one under their belts.
“I’m super proud of our team. They see the value of hard work and building each other up to reach their goals. It’s so easy these days to take the easy path and they are consciously choosing something that is tough and uncomfortable.”
Coon Rapids had five athletes competing at state. Aaron Casey earned 32nd in the boys pursuit in a time of 28:14.7. Albi Ludwig and Lachlan Demmer combined to earn 20th in the boys sprint relay, and Ruby Demmer and Stella Bone combined to earn 20th in the girls sprint relay.
Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony’s Philip Kram earned 60th in the boys pursuit.
