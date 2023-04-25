After a Blaine Police investigated a report of a bomb on a bus in Blaine, the claim turned out to be false.
On April 25, at approximately noon Blaine Police were called to American Student Transportation bus garage located in the 1800 block of Radisson Rd for the report of a suspicious package left on a school bus.
A third-party report was made to one of the chaperones during the field trip that a student had made a comment that he left his backpack on the bus and it “could turn into a bomb," according to a press release from the Blaine Police Department. Blaine investigators located the student who made the initial comment, and it was determined that the comment was taken out of context and there was no bomb left on the bus.
The Minneapolis Bomb Squad and U.S. Marshall’s Office responded to assist with the investigation.
Minneapolis Bomb Squad personnel entered the bus and utilized an x-ray device to scan all the backpacks, including the backpack belonging to the student who made the initial comment. No explosive devices were found.
Officers evacuated the bus garage and nearby businesses. Roadway access was closed to the area with the assistance of Blaine Public Works staff.
Officers learned that students from a local school were transported to an area business for a field trip, The students were dropped off at the business and the school bus returned to the bus garage with all the student’s personal belongings on the bus.
There will not be any charges related to this incident.
