Incumbent Tom Newland and Scott Rosochacki are vying for a seat on Blaine City Council Ward 1. The pair won their spots on the general election after a four-way race in the primary. Newland and Blaine bested Patrick Hobot and Richelieu S. Diggs in the August primary.
Newland nabbed 899 votes, followed by Rosochacki with 585. Hobot and Diggs fell short with 138 and 111, respectively.
Tom Newland
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city/county?
I currently serve on the City Council representing Ward 1. My experience and service to Blaine and the immediate area spans over three decades and is quite extensive (visit Tom Newland for Blaine City Council on Facebook for details), I have lived within eight miles of City Hall for over 40 years, and I have lived in Blaine for 18 of those years. I am a Blaine business owner with the 30 year business anniversary coming up in May 2023. Other candidates may view the City Council as a starting position. I view serving on the Council as the end goal, built upon a career of dedicated community service.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
Blaine is a very well run city that strives for continuous improvement. The City is on a solid financial base as evidenced with its outstanding bond rating, an accomplishment reached by only an elite class of cities across the country. The City Council and City Staff will ensure that Blaine maintains financial strength and stability through sound fiscal management and responsible use of tax dollars. Ward 1 holds many of Blaine’s older roads and aging water and sewer lines that are currently being rebuilt in a long-term process that will bring these critical infrastructure components necessary updates and upgrades. That process will continue throughout Ward 1 for many years. Continued investment in the area’s older parks, playgrounds and pathways will ensure these amenities are safely enjoyed by current and future generations of Blaine’s dynamic residents. On-going investments in the personnel, equipment, tools, and training needed by our Police and Fire Departments is vital to keep Blaine a safe city for everyone. My background and experiences in city, business and community service are valuable assets used to ensure Ward 1 is well represented at City Hall to keep Blaine a great place to live, work and play.
Scott Rosochacki
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city/county?
All my life I have wanted to serve my country, and I was able to do that during my time in the Navy as a Nuclear Submarine Electrician. While I was serving I was able to achieve my goal of earning my Master's degree in Criminal Justice which gave me insight into the underlying issues that are so prevalent in our criminal justice system. As the military liaison between government and private contractors, I was able to save the Navy just above 20 million dollars. When I got home from service I started my career as a Risk & Quality Management Specialist and now write and implement programs and manuals to increase efficiency and safety nationally while lowering costs throughout the company.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
There are two major areas that I have seen that the city could be performing better in. The first area is communication, and not just holding council meetings but directly interacting within the community. I believe that if a project or effort is going on that impacts a community or its surrounding neighborhood the representative of that area must be proactive and host town halls, neighborhood meetings, or even go door to door to ensure the voice of the people is heard. The second area that the city could perform better in is taking a holistic approach to the projects that are done within our city. As a council member, we cannot afford to look at a project from only one perspective. I believe that when making decisions for the community we need to not only look at the economic impact but a humanistic impact as well. Some decisions have been made within the community that has given the impression to residents which I have spoken to that feel their voice is unwanted or ignored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.