Blaine resident Theresa Edelman graduated with the class of 22 from Partners in Policymaking, a nine-month, comprehensive training in disability law and policies.
Edelman and her husband Matt have the dwarfism and are raising four children with the same disability. The children also have other non-apparent disabilities including speech and language delays and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
Edelman applied for the program to learn about disability advocacy and how to better advocate for her family and the community.
The class taught her how to access support systems and to partner with elected officials to make policy changes, according to a press release from Partners in Policymaking. Her plan is to find time in her schedule to access support for her children.
Dr. Edelman encourages anyone who wants to advocate for people with disabilities, self-advocates, family members or those who work with people with disabilities, to apply for this class.
Minnesotans with disabilities and parents of young children with developmental disabilities are encouraged to apply for the upcoming a comprehensive advocacy training course, Partners in Policymaking. The training is free to participants.
In its 35-year history, more than 1,100 Minnesotans have become leaders in their own communities. Participants become effective advocates for themselves, their children, and others with disabilities.
Costs for the Partners program are covered by a federal grant.
Limited to 35 Minnesotans, participants are selected by a panel of Partners graduates and representatives of the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. The first session for the 2022 to 2023 program year is Sept. 16 to 17. Local experts and nationally recognized leaders in school inclusion, community organizing, governmental processes, and disability issues are among the presenters. Applications are available at https://fs10.formsite.com/bfSJU5/efq0pytlzr/index.html and due by July 15, 2022.
Those selected to participate in the program must attend all sessions and complete homework assignments. For more information expectations, or to get an application form, visit mn.gov/mnddc/partnersinpolicymaking/class40/index.html or contact Brenton Rice at brenton@togevents.com, or 651-242-6589.
The Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities introduced the Partners in Policymaking program in 1987, and, through expansion to other states and countries, has trained more than 27,000 people worldwide.
