Adding to its vast array of activity options, the National Sports Center in Blaine’s M Health Fairview Dome is set to fully open Nov. 1.
With a size and height few other domes can match, the facility will be able to provide a winter home for several different sports and organizations that otherwise are traditionally slowed down or sidelined when the weather turns cold and snowy.
“The multipurpose sports M Health Fairview Dome is meant for professional and amateur sports teams that want to host major events that wouldn’t typically fit inside of indoor facilities,” NSC CFO Neil Ladd said. “Golf, softball, ultimate Frisbee and professional soccer were the targeted outdoor summer sports that seek inside usage during the winter months.”
The average sports dome is 70 feet tall, posing a challenge for certain activities. The new NSC dome is 110 feet high.
“The addition of the dome completes the trifecta of indoor-type facilities at NSC,” Ladd said. “The Sports Expo, Sports Hall and addition of the dome accumulates for more than 200,000 square feet of indoor space. We’ve added the largest dome in North America based on cubic volume, length and height. Partnering with Spring Lake Park Schools, Minnesota United FC and MSHSL has allowed us to be a focus point in the area for renters that need these facilities.”
The M Health Fairview Dome was partially installed on Sept. 26. Contracted renters will begin using the dome Nov. 1. The dome is currently contracted for 180 days, but could be extended for more.
