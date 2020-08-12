A Champlin Park graduate and assistant coach during the Rebels’ 2018 state championship season, Natalie Thomas moves across the Anoka-Hennepin district to the head coaching role of the Blaine volleyball team.
“I am most excited about running a program and getting athletes excited about volleyball,” Thomas said. “I coach with passion and with a purpose because of a motto that was instilled in me during my time playing club at MN Select. I want Blaine volleyball players to play with passion and with a purpose.
“Blaine is in the largest school district in Minnesota and has over 3,500 students. The program has a history of excellence with state appearances. Head coaching positions are incredibly hard to come by, and because I am a teacher in the district and passionate about volleyball, I was drawn to put my name in for the position.”
Thomas was a three-year starting setter during her high school career, then went on to become an All-UMAC player and team MVP at the University of Minnesota Morris.
She proceeded to work as an assistant coach at North Dakota State and Minnesota State Moorhead before becoming a teacher in the Anoka-Hennepin School District, currently a health and physical education teacher at two middle schools. Each step along the way has given her a fuller look at what makes a successful coaching staff operate and how she hopes to run a program now that she is a head coach.
“Being an assistant on a state championship team showed me that it truly takes an entire coaching staff that is dedicated, not only to the development of the athletes’ skills on the court, but also the development of the young adults off the court. Being an assistant at the collegiate level, it was truly a grind from recruiting, to travel plans, to meals, clothing orders, etc. I did the best I could to take things off the plate of the head coach and make their job easier. I believe building a strong relationship with the coaching staff will be extremely effective for the program.
“Nothing is beneath a head coach to do. I have seen several head coaches do the not-so-glamorous jobs: cleaning out closets, storage rooms, sweeping the floors before practice.”
Thomas will be stepping into a new role, but has plenty of familiarity with the Bengals’ Northwest Suburban Conference foes coming from rival Champlin Park, especially with the reigning conference champion Rebels.
“It’s exciting and it’s going to be a challenge,” Thomas said. “(Champlin Park head coach) John Yunker and I go way back with volleyball. I never played directly for him, but have always had a positive relationship with him. The coaches, players and families were incredibly supportive when I announced that I was moving on from CP. The culture that has been created there is pretty special and I was fortunate enough to be welcomed back into the CPVB family (having graduated from Champlin Park in 2008). From my time in high school, Blaine volleyball was a top competitor. Blaine has a history of excellence that we are going to continue to develop and create high expectations. CP will hold a special spot in my heart. Blaine will now also hold a special spot as it’s the start of my head coaching journey."
Like any first-year head coach, there are new things to learn.
But one of the biggest first-year challenges will be one shared by coaches of all experience levels everywhere: dealing with the uncertainty posed by the coronavirus pandemic. A fall training season has been approved by the Minnesota State High School League, with competition currently postponed until March.
“I am nervous about my first experience as a head coach in the middle of a pandemic,” Thomas said. “I am crossing my fingers that we are able to have a season! It’s not quite how I envisioned, with student athletes and coaches wearing masks, but we are making it work!”
When the Bengals do take the court, though, the team aims to have a determined, relentless approach. One that can put them in the mix as a top conference and section contender.
“I want the entire program to compete and strive to get 1% better each and every practice,” Thomas said. “I picked this up from my Wisconsin Badger volleyball camps. The captains selected a motto, ‘Never settle,’ which is going to tie very nicely into the mindset of being hungry for the wins. We’ve already discussed that our goal is to be playing at the Xcel Energy Center. We must do what it takes to get to our goal by training harder not only physically, but also mentally.”
