The Blaine City Council earlier this month approved the final plat for the second addition of the Mill Pond housing development, which will add 29 new homes to the area.
City Planner Lori Johnson told the council Jan. 4 that the final plat consisted of subdividing approximately 6.79 acres, located at 13045 Lever Street, into a subdivision with a total of 29 residential units and two outlots for planned future development with another addition.
The first section of the Mill Pond housing development is also located at 13045 Lever Street and includes 36 lots.
The Planning Commission approved the preliminary plat and held a public hearing Nov. 13, 2018. The City Council approved the preliminary plat Dec. 20, 2018. The final plat has remained the same as the approved preliminary plat.
Johnson said local public streets in the addition will have a required dedication of a 60 feet right-of-way and shall be constructed to 29 feet back-to-back of width.
The developer, TEG Land Holdings, LLC, and Blaine staff will be working together to identify areas where trees can be saved on the addition through the use of custom grading, retaining walls and structure design.
Property owners in the second addition, along with other residents on Lever Street, have petitioned for trunk sanitary sewer, water main and street improvements to be constructed to serve the area, Johnson said.
A feasibility report was conducted and presented to the City Council on June 1, 2017. The report identified assessments that each parcel on Lever Street would pay for the proposed improvements.
Johnson said total costs for property owners of the second addition are estimated at $192,423. The City Council held a public hearing and ordered improvements on July 13, 2017.
The Mill Pond development will be responsible for paying assessments for the improvements, Johnson said.
The City Council unanimously approved the final plat Jan. 4.
