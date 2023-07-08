Meyer
Blaine’s Kyle Meyer won Major League Fishing’s Phoenix Bass Fishing League event at the end of June, catching a five-bass limit of 18 pounds, 5 ounces.

 Photo courtesy of Major League Fishing

Boater Kyle Meyer, of Blaine, caught a five-bass limit weighing 18 pounds, 5 ounces to win the Major League Fishing Phoenix Bass Fishing League.

Presented by T-H Marine on the Wolf River Chain of Lakes. The tournament was the third event of the season for the BFL Great Lakes Division. Meyer earned $5,204 for his victory.

  

