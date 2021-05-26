A 34-home development called Meadowland Estates is moving forward in Blaine.
The City Council voted unanimously to approve a preliminary plat and conditional use permit for the project May 17. The council also rezoned one parcel in the project area from farm residential to development flex to match the zoning of the other four parcels.
Meadowland Estates will be a 34-lot subdivision on about 24 acres of land south of 128th Avenue at the Flanders Street alignment. The development will feature 31 new single-family homes and incorporate three existing homes.
The project is being headed by Meadowlands Development LLC and NR Properties Inc.
NR Properties is planning to use four different models of single-family homes, with a minimum 1,400 square feet of living space, starting in the mid $400,000 range. The applicant may also build larger custom homes.
City Planner Lori Johnson said the development will connect to 127th Avenue Northeast on the east side of Meadowland Estates. On the northeast end of the property the development will connect with 128th Avenue Northeast.
Meadowland Estates was originally planned to connect with the Woods at Quail Creek residential neighborhood on the west, but this plan had to be nixed due to an existing ditch and wetlands. Instead, a cul-de-sac will go where the connection point was planned. A pedestrian trail will join the two neighborhoods.
The Blaine City Council will vote on the final plat Monday, June 7. If approved, construction on Meadowland Estates will start the first week of July and is expected to end in September.
