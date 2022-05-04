Math and science are intertwined with sports.
Force, velocity, energy, momentum — all add up to influence the safety and success of the teams on a playing surface ... and how those surfaces are made.
Spring Lake Park Centerview Elementary students received a firsthand look at those elements and more from the highest level of the National Hockey League at the National Sports Center in Blaine as part of the Minnesota Wild’s Future Goals STEM education initiative.
“Students had a realization that math and science are involved in our daily lives in ways that we might not always notice or realize,” said Kevin Koch, Innovation and Personalized Learning Specialist at Centerview Elementary. “For students that play or watch hockey, there are math and science concepts that players utilize.
“Students came away with the realization that hockey involves more than having a physical talent and practicing. Hockey also involves leveraging math and science to increase the likelihood of success when playing the game. Math and science have benefits when doing fun things.”
Among the subjects explored were how ice technicians create an ideal surface for playing hockey, how players use different angles to pass and shoot the puck and how equipment is made to keep players safe from blistering slap shots.
“Students explored the impact of different air and ice temperatures and how this impacts playing hockey,” Koch said. “This was also connected to friction and states of matter. At the NSC, they got to shoot pucks on an ice surface that was smooth and an ice surface on a rough surface. Students also explored how a Zamboni works to make ice conditions ideal for playing hockey.
“Prior to attending the event, students learned how to utilize angles to pass the puck around their opponents. At the event, students had an opportunity to pass a hockey puck off around an opponent and landing at a specific spot. Emphasis was placed on the use of angles and the amount of force used.”
The event provided students with a chance to apply their knowledge from the classroom into a real-world setting, and on a topic with high engagement.
“It was helpful for students to see that what they are learning about in the classroom has authentic application outside the classroom and has an authentic purpose,” Koch said. “Students did pre-learning about the following topics and then had hands-on experiences at the NSC that demonstrated the application of what they learned about in the classroom.”
Another lesson of the day was that career opportunities in sports go far beyond the players on the field or ice.
“The six learning stations were facilitated by employees of the Minnesota Wild,” Koch said. “The facilitators shared what their role is within the Minnesota Wild organization. I appreciate that students can see others who have taken something that they are passionate about and turned it into a career. You don’t have to be an accomplished hockey player to have a career in hockey. Follow your passion!”
