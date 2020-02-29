The new Mary Ann Young Center celebrated its grand opening Feb. 20 in Blaine.
The celebration included tours, music, cake and speeches by the Mary Ann Young Center staff, including the center’s director, Shelley Johnson, and Public Services Manager Bob Therres.
The event took place in the new center’s two large multipurpose rooms, which are named in honor of Blaine Mayor Tom Ryan.
During the ceremony, Ryan was presented with a plaque and a large canvas picture for his work with bringing the center to Blaine.
The new Mary Ann Young Center is located right next to the old site of the Mary Ann Young Senior Center near Aquatore Park at 9150 Central Ave. NE.
The original Mary Ann Young Senior Center, which was built in 1982, was only 4,200 square feet with a lounge, dining area, restrooms, a kitchen and office space.
On May 3, 2018, the City Council approved using $4.5 million from the capital improvement fund to pay for construction of the new center. The new Mary Ann Young Center broke ground April 18, 2019, and opened Dec. 17.
The center is 15,000 square feet and includes a large kitchen, bar area, lounge, fireplace, meeting areas, offices, conference room, activity rooms, multiple TVs, storage space, library shelving for books and games, restrooms large enough for handicapped use, additional parking spaces, a patio and two multipurpose rooms with space for 150 people each that can be combined into one.
Both centers are named after Blaine resident Mary Ann Young, who was appointed director of the old center 1983.
Young’s service at the center ended in 1994 when she and her husband, Eugene, grew sick. She died Nov, 29, 1994. The center was later renamed the Mary Ann Young Senior Center to honor her.
Family members of Mary Ann Young attended the grand opening ceremony and were recognized.
Classes and activities that will take place at the new center include line dancing, health fitness classes, hearing tests, woodcarving, arts and crafts, gardening, games, dancing, sing-a-longs, driving lessons and events such as North Country Jamboree and lutefisk dinners.
The Mary Ann Young Center is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and evenings and weekends as programs are scheduled. To learn more about the center call 763-786-9375 or visit tinyurl.com/wflqcnd.
