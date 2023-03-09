bca police tape.jpg

A man was injured from a chemical explosion early Saturday morning March 3 at a unit at the Cedar Green Apartment complex.

At approximately 1 a.m. Blaine Police were called to the apartments, 1145 116th Ave. NE, for a report of a male with severe injuries to his hands, according to a Friday, March 3, press release from the Blaine Police Department. Additional callers reported hearing a loud explosion and observed a male in the hallway bleeding.

