A man was injured from a chemical explosion early Saturday morning March 3 at a unit at the Cedar Green Apartment complex.
At approximately 1 a.m. Blaine Police were called to the apartments, 1145 116th Ave. NE, for a report of a male with severe injuries to his hands, according to a Friday, March 3, press release from the Blaine Police Department. Additional callers reported hearing a loud explosion and observed a male in the hallway bleeding.
Officers located a man in the lobby with traumatic injuries to both hands. A second resident was located on the fifth floor outside of her apartment with injuries to her face. They both were transported for medical care.
An initial investigation, police determined that there was an explosion in an apartment on the fifth floor occupied by the injured male and female as well as a young child, the release states. The child was uninjured.
Officers entered the apartment to confirm no one else was there, and they discovered the bedroom window was blown out.
Because of the unknown cause of the explosion, Minneapolis Bomb Squad, FBI, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, were requested to respond to assist with the scene. Upon searching the apartment, investigators located multiple household chemicals that appear to have contributed to the explosion.
The damage appears to have been contained to the one apartment, the release states. This incident remains under investigation by the Blaine Police Department, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and ATF.
