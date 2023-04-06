A hostage situation occurred Wednesday evening after police say a suspect rammed multiple law enforcement vehicles at a business in the city of Anoka when after police attempted to arrest the man after was in involved in an alleged armed robbery at Walmart.
Police arrested the suspect at 10:10 p.m., the Star Tribune reported.
On April 4, at approximately 6 p.m., a robbery occurred at the Walmart located at 4369 Ball Road NE in Blaine.
According to a Thursday, April 5, press release from the Blaine Police Department, a male was shoplifting and when stopped Walmart by loss prevention, the suspect pulled a gun and threatened the employee prior to leaving.
The suspect was identified by the Blaine Police Department. Personnel from the Blaine Police Department, as well as the Anoka Hennepin Narcotic and Violent Crime Task Force began efforts to locate the suspect, according to the release. Assistance also was provided by the Minneapolis Police Department, FBI, and Minnesota State Patrol. Law enforcement attempted to take the suspect into custody in the parking lot of a business in the 600 block of East River Road in the city of Anoka.
Upon doing so, police said that the suspect rammed multiple law enforcement vehicles but was trapped in at the scene by police, the release states. At that time it turned into a hostage situation with the suspect’s girlfriend who was also in the vehicle.
The Blaine Police Department, Anoka Police Department, and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and Anoka Police Department SWAT Team responded to the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.