Every family has an odd character or two. But few are filled with those quite so memorable, with songs so catchy alongside them, as The Addams Family.
The Blaine High School Theatre and Music Departments will bring the tale to life April 29-May 1 in the Blaine High School Auditorium.
While several people know the characters from ‘The Addams Family’ through the movie or TV show, it will be the first chance to see the musical for many.
“It’s a ton of laughs, and the music is just a lot of fun,” said Andrew Rakerd, Blaine theater director. “The cast has been excited about this musical all year. Pretty much since September, I’ve been able to hear the soundtrack playing on students’ phones. It’s really catchy, and there are lots of ways for students to feel as if they are a big part of the show. There are some really strong dance routines and fun comedic bits.”
Matching the energy of the memorable, boisterous characters is a challenge, yet also a chance for students to stand out and offer their own creative takes.
“What has been challenging is bringing such iconic characters to life while also allowing students to put their own spin on it,” Rakerd said. “I think audiences will really respond well to the catchy music, and the students are bringing a ton of energy to it.”
“The characters are so different and wild,” stage manager Amy Nguyen said. “It is so entertaining to watch the actors become these weird characters and bring the show to life. We break the fourth wall a lot and I find that so cool and fun!”
The musical is truly one of a kind, with kooky and ooky characters paired with unforgettable songs.
“I think the audience is going to enjoy the music of this show,” said Brenen Olson, who plays Gomez. “I find myself listening to the score several times a day. When you come to the show — which you totally should — you’ll be surprised how much life the music brings to these timeless characters.”
“Another fun aspect of the show is the quirkiness of the characters,” Rakerd said. “As most people probably know, The Addams Family has a fascination with all things dark and macabre. The fun part is that they are never malicious about it. They don’t think there’s anything strange about the way they behave. What endears them to the audience is that they have a great love for each other. As the opening song says, ‘It’s family first, and family last, and family by and by.’”
The pace is steady throughout the play, with no lulls in the spooks and mystery.
“Something unique about the show is definitely how busy and challenging it is,” said Brielle Peterman, who plays Morticia. “I love taking part in the many musical numbers and dance numbers throughout, although they can be difficult, and the challenge has proven to improve my theatrical skills a lot. There’s really never a dull moment in ‘The Addams Family.’ I think audiences will love getting to watch these classic characters come to life on-stage and be played by members of their own communities and lives. The show is really a dream come true to participate in because we’re able to embody these famous characters we love and put our own spin on them!”
It’s a play centered around love and family … even if that family has a few quirks. On top of that, it caps off a full return to theater, with the program thriving.
“I think audiences will enjoy the massive growth our theater has had, especially since the pandemic,” Nguyen said. “The techies have been working so hard on our amazing set and seeing that alone will be super exciting!”
“The show itself is really funny, and since the cast and crew are all such lovely people and personalities, rehearsals are filled with laughter and smiles, making the show so much fun to be a part of,” Peterman said.
Performances are Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 30 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, May 1 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available online at bhstheatre.booktix.com, or at the door with cash or check only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.