Fifteen local veterans and a current service member were honored with quilts from Quilts of Valor Jan. 12 at the Sgt. John Rice VFW Post 6316 in Blaine.
The veterans who received a quilt include Matthew Heinen (Vietnam War, 1968-1970), Roger Boeckermann (National Guard, 1957-1963), Duane Heinen (Army, 1956-1964), Denny Trebus (Army, 1969-1972), Erik Hendrickson (Air Force, 1987-1993), Keith Evans (Air Force, 1973-2013), Robert Leff (Army, 1981-1999 and Navy, 1974-1978), Carol Belton (Navy, 1982-2002), Scott Hyder (Army, 1999-2007), William Anderson (Navy, 1967-1971), Duane Crosland (Air Force, 1966-1969), Chester Ewer (Army, 1951-1953), Emily Hensel (Army, 2009 to present), Ray Trebus (Army, 1965-1968) and Chad Solheid (Army veteran and Minnesota commander of Seventh District VFW Department of Minnesota, 2015 to present)
The quilts were made by Jane Knowles and Janet Knafla, who presented the quilts, and 30 other members of the Quilts of Valor Grateful Hearts Chapter in Anoka.
“The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor,” said Knafla.
The group has made over 300 quilts for local veterans since 2014, and 63 of those have been presented to veterans at the Sgt. John Rice VFW Post 6316.
To nominate a veteran to receive a quilt, visit qovf.org.
