Nine local veterans were presented with a Quilt of Valor Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Veterans Memorial Park of Blaine in Town Square Park.
The quilts were made and presented by members of the Quilts of Valor Grateful Hearts Chapter in Anoka including Paul Evenson, Janet Knafla, Linda Novotny and Jayne Knowles. The group has made 419 quilts for local veterans since 2014.
The event was hosted by Sgt. John Rice VFW Post 6316 in Blaine, which is where the Quilts of Valor ceremonies are typically held, but due to COVID-19 it was moved outdoors to the Veterans Memorial Park.
The veterans who received a quilt included Ron Boyce, Michael Sanford, Sean Sanford, Richard Krogen, Timothy Cholfin, John Loyd, James Riter, Daniel Starks and Wayne Cook.
To nominate a veteran to receive a quilt, visit qovf.org.
