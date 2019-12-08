Pets and their owners got to celebrate the holidays by meeting Santa Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Northtown Mall in Blaine.
Pets and owners took pictures with Santa at Burlington Court in the mall.
There was also a pet festive-wear contest, and the winner will receive a prize.
Paws and Claus will continue this month 5-9 p.m. Dec. 11 and 13 in Burlington Court. The festive-wear contest will take place each night.
Northtown Mall is located at 398 Northtown Drive NE, Blaine.
For more information and to sign up for the events, visit
