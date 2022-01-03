An incredibly well-rounded and prolific collegiate career for Blaine graduate and University of Northwestern St. Paul senior Jordan Sauve led to the conference’s most prestigious honor in April, as Sauve was named the women’s 2021 Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete Leadership Award winner.
Sauve graduated summa cum laude, majoring in biology (premed). She was a member of Tri-Beta Honors Biological Society, conducted research with Mayo Clinic IMPACT and was hired full-time at the University of Minnesota lab, conducting research on cell therapy in macaques. On the court, she helped Northwestern reach the national finals.
“I think the best word that I can summarize it as is gratitude,” Sauve said on the award. “I’ve had a lot of really awesome people come alongside me in my years here — friends, family members, coaches, co-workers, bosses, professors. All of those people have really helped me in all the things I’ve participated in, so this is a really cool honor and I’m really grateful for this and for all those people who have helped me along the way.”
(0) comments
