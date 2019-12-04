A year after closing the gap on perennial Section 7AAA power Anoka, Blaine will look to continue its climb this season.
Totino-Grace is coming off of another Section 5AA title, while Fridley will look to challenge after reaching the section semifinals a year ago.
Blaine
Blaine took perennial power Anoka down to the wire in successive weeks last February, finishing just short in the second showdown of a spot in the Section 7AAA Team Tournament finals.
Among the experience the Bengals return are state qualifier Isaac Atchison and section place winners Jacob Bross, Jordyn Greseth-Clendening, Cole Lafreniere, Chrystian Greseth-Clendening and Carter Ho.
Totino-Grace
Totino-Grace is coming off of a sixth-place state finish in Class AA after repeating as Section 5AA champs and begins the season ranked 11th in the state.
Leading the charge this winter for the Eagles will be two-time state champion Joey Thompson, a senior who won the Class AA title at 113 last season and opens the season ranked No. 1 at 120.
Also ranked to begin the year are Adam Sylvester (No. 6 at 160), Triston Zuniga (No. 7 at 138) and Anthony Arens (No. 8 at 152).
Fridley
Fridley has a pair of returning state qualifiers in juniors Josh Franklin, who placed fifth at 195, and Michael Ude to lead a deep group back from last year’s team that reached the Section 5AA semifinals.
Irondale/Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony
Irondale/Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony Village has a trio of wrestlers ranked in Class AAA to open the year in Charlie Dojan (No. 6 at 132), Michael Buffington (No. 8 at 126) and Marvin Lamin (No. 8 at 285).
Columbia Heights
Matt Benson is back as a returning place winner in Section 5AA to lead Columbia Heights.
