Blaine, Totino-Grace and Fridley each had one wrestler advance past their state prelim tournament and onto the final eight in the state in their respective classes March 20.
The state prelims paired the top four wrestlers from two sections into brackets of eight, with the top two moving onto state individual competition. Class AAA will wrestle March 25 and Class AA wrestles March 26, both at St. Michael-Albertville.
Blaine
Luke Studer navigated his way through a bracket with a three-time defending state champ and another wrestler ranked fifth to place second at 132 in the Section 7AAA/8AAA state prelim held in Coon Rapids March 20 to advance. Studer reached the finals with a 12-5 decision and a fall.
Cooper Larson (120) and Xavier Powers (285) both placed third for the Bengals, Jordyn Greseth-Clendening placed fourth at 160 and Bryce Young placed sixth at 120.
Fridley
Josh Franklin finished as the runner-up at 285 in the Section 5AA/6AA state prelim at Mound-Westonka March 20 to advance to the Class AA’s final eight. Franklin reached the finals with a fall and a 10-3 decision, then after falling 5-2 in the first place bout, battled back with an 8-6 tiebreaker victory in the true second round to clinch a spot in the state’s final eight.
Jacob Nguyen placed third at 132, Jason Nguyen placed fourth at 126 and placing sixth were Gabe Arika (120), Luke Gerhard (170) and Michael Ude (195).
Totino-Grace
Adam Sylvester maintained his perfect record to claim the title at 170 and lead Totino-Grace in the Section 5AA/6AA state prelim, winning by scores of 15-9 and 16-7 before recording a fall in the finals.
Ethan Sylvester (113) and Cy Kruse (160) both placed third, and placing sixth were Parker Lang (126), Alex Temple (138), Anthony Arens (145) and Michael Loger (152).
Columbia Heights
Willie Katchmark earned sixth at 220 to lead Columbia Heights in the 5AA/6AA state prelim.
Irondale/Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony
Irondale/Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony Village wrestled in the Section 3AAA/4AAA state prelim March 20, led by Charlie Dojan’s runner-up finish at 138 to advance.
Chris Zuniga placed third at 132, Patrick Lavin placed fourth at 285 and placing sixth were Matthew Arnes (113), Michael Rasmussen (126) and Romer Pugh (145).
