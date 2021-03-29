By Patrick Slack
Staff Writer
In one of the toughest and most highly competitive brackets in the field, Blaine junior Luke Studer earned fourth place at 132 in the Class AAA State Tournament in St. Michael March 25.
“Luke wrestled very, very well all season,” Blaine head coach Josh Prokosch said. “He was a leader in the room and on the mat like he has been for a while now. In sections he showed tremendous heart and grit as he came from behind to punch his ticket to state as a section finalist.”
In the final eight at state by virtue of a runner-up finish in the Section 7AAA/8AAA state prelims, Studer advanced past the quarterfinals via a default. In the semifinals, Studer went toe-to-toe with previously unbeaten Zach Hanson of Lakeville North, narrowly falling 8-7 in a back-and-forth thriller. Studer dropped a close 6-4 decision to New Prague’s Colton Bornholdt in the third-place match to close the season in fourth. Forest Lake’s Derrick Cardinal earned his fourth state title with a tiebreaker win in the championship of the razor-close final four.
Studer’s finish secured all-state status for the second year in a row, with one season to go.
“He has only continued to grow and I really don’t think he is even close to his potential at this point,” Prokosch said. “He just grinds during the season, looking to wrestle the toughest in the room, get pushed by his coaches and lead his team. Luke has done a lot to improve over his time at the high school, however he can still put in a ton of work for us to really see what he is capable of. To be honest, I am not looking forward to next year ... it will be his last season with us and I don’t want to lose him or any of the other seniors for that matter. I think we are all looking forward to him being on top of the podium next year at state. He truly has the wrestling to do it and we as a team need to make sure that everything lines up for him next year and make it happen.”
