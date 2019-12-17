Six finalists and 11 placers fueled Blaine’s run to the title in the 16-team Maple Grove Crimson Invite Dec. 14, edging out runner-up Anoka 170.5-167.
Luke Studer claimed the individual title at 132 for the Bengals, with runner-up finishes delivered by Cooper Larson (120), Terrence Lemley (126), Chrystian Greseth-Clendening (145), Cole Lafreniere (160) and Isaac Atchison (195). Placing third was Xavier Powers (285), placing fourth was Jordyn Greseth-Clendening (160), placing fifth was Nathan Delaria (106) and placing sixth were Bryce Young (113) and Mehki Hexum (220).
The Bengals also took two of three matches two days earlier at a quad in Minnetonka, defeating Minnetonka (55-21) and Rogers (55-15), while falling to third-ranked St. Michael-Albertville (53-27).
Fridley took ninth at the Crimson Invite, led by Josh Franklin winning the title at 220 and Michael Ude finishing second at 170.
Irondale/Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony took 15th at the Crimson Invite, led by Charlie Dojan’s runner-up finish at 138.
Totino-Grace traveled to Iowa Dec. 13-14, finishing 13th out of 40 teams at the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic. Joey Thompson was the runner-up at 120, wrestling to a close 5-3 decision against the third-ranked wrestler in the nation in the finals. Adam Sylvester placed third at 160 and Triston Zuniga placed sixth at 132.
