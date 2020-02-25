Blaine had three individuals win Section 7AAA titles Feb. 21-22 and earn trips to the Class AAA State Individual Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul Feb. 28-29. Luke Studer won at 132, Tyler Studer won at 138 and Isaac Atchison won at 195.
In Section 4AAA, Irondale/Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony’s Marvin Lamin won the title at 285 to advance to state. Moving on as runners-up were Michael Rassmussen (120), Charlie Dojan (132) and Chris Zuniga (145).
In Section 5AA, Totino-Grace had eight individuals advance and Fridley had a pair move on. For Totino-Grace, advancing were Ethan Sylvester (106), Rameses Peterson (113), Joey Thompson (120), Bryce Erkenbrack (126), Triston Zuniga (132), Michael Loger (145), Adam Sylvester (160) and Joe Hinkle (220). For Fridley, Michael Ude (170) and Josh Franklin (195) will move on.
