Blaine won a pair of exciting duals going down to the wire to advance to the championship match of the Section 7AAA Team Tournament at Andover Feb. 14, before finishing as the runner-up to defending champion Forest Lake.
The third-seeded Bengals opened the night with a 39-29 victory over sixth-seeded Cambridge-Isanti, clinching the dual in the final bout as Xavier Powers recorded a fall at 285. Matthew McCormick, Cole Lafreniere and Isaac Atchsion also collected falls for Blaine, with a technical fall by Chrystian Greseth-Clendening, a major decision by Kaizer Kong and decisions by Cooper Larson and Tyler Studer.
The win advanced Blaine into the semifinals, where it edged second-seeded Coon Rapids 29-28 on criteria. The Bengals opened the dual fast, taking five of six bouts to build a 22-3 advantage on a fall by Kong, a technical fall by Bryce Young, major decisions by Tyler Studer and Larson and a decision by Luke Studer. Coon Rapids finished strong in the upper weights, but decisions by Lafreniere and Atchison proved enough to enable the Bengals to advance.
Blaine ultimately fell 40-26 in the finals against top-seeded and eighth-ranked Forest Lake. Kong and Tyler Studer provided close wins early to keep the Bengals in the dual, with a major decision by Greseth-Clendening closing the gap to 19-10 midway through, before the Rangers sealed the win in the upper weights. Atchison and Powers each added falls and Lafreniere earned a major decision for the Bengals.
Blaine will wrestle in the Section 7AAA Individual Tournament Feb. 21-22 at Cambridge-Isanti.
Section 5AA
Totino-Grace finished as the runner-up in the Section 5AA Team Tournament at home Feb. 15, defeating Minneapolis Roosevelt 66-12 and Mound Westonka 52-24 before falling 42-33 against Orono in the finals.
Joey Thompson, Triston Zuniga and Adam Sylvester went 3-0 on the day for the Eagles.
Fridley fell 39-36 against Mound Westonka in the quarterfinals, picking up falls from Jason Nguyen, Michael Ude, Vernon Lane, Gavin Gerhard and Josh Franklin and a forfeit to Jacob Nguyen.
Columbia Heights fell 60-0 in the first round against Minneapolis Patrick Henry.
The Section 5AA Individual Tournament is Feb. 22 at Orono.
Section 4AAA
In the Section 4AAA Team Tournament at Mounds View Feb. 14, fifth-seeded Irondale/Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony Village knocked off fourth-seeded Tartan 37-35 in the quarterfinals before dropping its semifinal 73-6 against eventual champion Stillwater.
The Section 4AAA Individual Tournament is Feb. 22 at Stillwater.
