Blaine volleyball finished the regular season with a record of 24-4 to earn the No. 1 seed in Section 7AAAA. The Bengals were scheduled to host Coon Rapids in the quarterfinals Oct. 27. The semifinals are Nov. 3 and the finals are Nov. 6.
In Section 5AAAA, Spring Lake Park received the No. 5 seed and topped No. 4 Hopkins in four sets in the quarterfinals Oct. 26. The Panthers were scheduled to play at top-seeded Wayzata in the semifinals Oct. 28. The section finals are Nov. 3.
In Section 6AAA, Totino-Grace is the No. 3 seed and Fridley the No. 4 seed, with matches Oct. 27, Oct. 29 and Nov. 3.
In Section 5AA, Columbia Heights is the No. 11 seed and was scheduled to play Oct. 27, with matches following Oct. 29, Nov. 2, Nov. 4 and Nov. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.