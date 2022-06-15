Hit a personal best jump?
Check.
Outlast the competition?
Check.
Get Mom a great birthday present?
Check again.
A magical day ended with a trifecta of perfection for Fridley boys track and field senior Anthony Borom, who won the Class AA triple jump state championship with a leap of 45-feet, 7-inches at St. Michael Albertville High School June 10.
Borom’s triple jump journey began just a year ago, in a brief yet booming manner.
“My coach kind of forced me to try it out,” Borom laughed. “I tried it out a little bit, but I was still a little skeptical of it. I wanted to try it a meet. I didn’t do that well, but I won.”
Borom strived for improvement, and found it.
Rapidly.
Borom only jumped in four meets last year, but advanced to the state meet anyway, finishing as the runner-up.
“It just progressed all four times,” Borom said. “The first time was about 38 (feet). The second time was at conference, like 41. Then at sections, it was like 43, then at state it was 45. The progression was just drills and coming in every day with my jump coach and us grinding, trying to get my body used to the movement.”
Borom reached the finals this year with a best jump of 44-9.5 in his opening three attempts, putting him in second place of the final nine athletes.
Great, but not enough for his ultimate goal.
“Coming into finals I was in second place, so in my mind I was like, I’ve only got three jumps to move up in the rankings, so my fourth jump I just gave my all,” Borom said. “All jumps are my all, but that was my ALL.”
Borom’s mark of 45-5.5 moved him into first place. After scratching on his fifth attempt, he pushed his lead to 45-7 in his final jump.
“From a coach’s perspective, I was carrying my speed more and things like that. As for my last jump, that was my full-out, give it your all last jump of your high school career.”
It was a championship-level distance, but Borom would have to wait to celebrate until the rest of the competition finished.
“I finished all my jumps, then there was one more guy that had to jump because he had to run and then come back,” Borom said. “He was in second place and I was in first place. Right when I jumped my 45-7, I didn’t get too excited because I knew this guy was capable of doing that. When he scratched, I knew I won. The feeling to finish my career as a state champ is amazing. I prayed about it, a lot of praying, a lot grinding, a lot of late-night lift sessions, late-night track sessions. Through all of that to get the main goal is amazing.”
To top it all off, it was Borom’s mom’s birthday as well.
“The best present!” Borom laughed.
All part of a carefully crafted plan to get to this point: full speed, three jumps, first place.
“My coaches perfected all of my steps and where I should be on the runway,” Borom said. “As for when I’m mid-air, my second phase has to be past the long jump board. As long as it’s past the long jump board, I know it can be around 45. If I’m anywhere behind the long jump board, then I know I’m not carrying my speed like I need to. If I’m past the board and carry my speed for long enough, and finish, that’s when I look back at the sand to see where I landed.
“I’ll remember how the sand looked the last time I jumped.”
Area results
Also earning all-state honors from the area during the state meet June 9-11:
Blaine boys in Class AAA: Jeremiah Chanzu earned sixth in the 100 (10.84), William Selinger earned seventh in the 300 hurdles (39.85), and the 4x100 relay team of Chanzu, Tyce Smith, Avion Dent and Brian Obwogi earned eighth (42.91).
Blaine girls in Class AAA: Stephenie Kemo earned sixth in the 300 hurdles (45.10), and Marvelous Onwualo earned seventh in the 100 hurdles (14.91).
Spring Lake Park boys in Class AAA: Sebastian Santiago earned fourth in the pole vault (12-9), Aaron Chanthanavong earned seventh in the shot put (52-0.25), and Isaac Ononiwu earned ninth in the high jump (6-0).
Spring Lake Park girls in Class AAA: Victoria Laberge was the runner-up in the triple jump (37-10.5) and earned fourth in the long jump (17-11.75), Ashley Stewart earned fourth in the discus (135-3), and the 4x100 relay team of Addison Stephani, Brianna Finnegan, Laberge and Malaya James earned seventh (49.13).
Totino-Grace girls in Class AA: Brooke Cina earned fourth in the 300 hurdles (45.21), the 4x400 relay team of Cina, Itoro Etuko, Molly Vance and Keely McSherry earned seventh (4:09.91), and Caraline Schlaefer earned eighth in the shot put (34-11.5).
Totino-Grace boys in Class AA: the 4x400 relay team of Peter Schaar, Ahjany Lee, Matthew Jacobsen and Owen Lamb earned fourth (3:29.71), and the 4x200 relay team of Hunter Karlson, EJ Mathis, Justin Kuharski and Schaar earned fifth (1:30.94).
Columbia Heights boys in Class AA: Ben Olson was the runner-up in the long jump (22-2.5) and earned ninth in the high jump (6-0).
Fridley boys in Class AA: Tykelian Moore earned fourth in the long jump (21-5.75), the 4x100 relay team of Lex Korti, Moore, Andrei Pettis and Anthony Borom earned seventh (43.50), and the 4x200 relay team of Korti, Moore, Pettis and Guinahi Doche earned eighth (1:32.49).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.