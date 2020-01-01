INAUGURAL 3M OPEN BRINGS WORLD’S BEST
After two decades of hosting a Champions Tour event, TPC Twin Cities golf course in Blaine served as the site of the inaugural 3M Open July 4-7, the first non-major PGA event in Minnesota since 1969.
It was a thrilling debut, as fans were treated to appearances by several of the world’s top players, headlined by World No. 1 Brooks Koepka and five-time Major champion Phil Mickelson, and a final round that went down to the wire.
The first-ever event champion was 20-year-old Matthew Wolff, just six weeks removed from a college national championship at Oklahoma State University. Wolff sank a 27-foot eagle on the final hole, giving him a total of 21 under that put him a stroke ahead of Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau.
Wolff came away with a $1.152 million prize out of the $6.4 million purse.
Adam Hadwin finished fourth at 18 under, Carlos Ortiz and Wyndham Clark tied for fifth at 17 under and six others tied for seventh place at 16 under.
Among those tied for seventh place was Spring Lake Park graduate Troy Merritt, who excelled in front of the hometown crowd. Merritt provided one of the top moments of the weekend with a 53-foot eagle on the 16th hole on Sunday to briefly move within a stroke of the lead.
Minnesota native and former World No. 1 Tom Lehman helped redesign and strengthen the course for the transition to a PGA TOUR event, then provided an early spark with a 4 under first round. He finished 58th overall.
Fellow Minnesota native Tim Herron added a milestone moment as well, hitting the first ace in tournament history on No. 8 in the opening round.
The 3M Open marked the first non-major PGA TOUR event in Minnesota since the 1969 Minnesota Golf Classic. Minnesota also was the site of the 2016 Ryder Cup and the 2009 PGA Championship, both at Hazeltine National in Chaska.
PAM BAM CHAMP
They don’t come tougher than Pam Sorenson.
The 33-year-old mixed martial arts fighter from Blaine showed immense grit and tenacity as she worked back from surgery in January to remove a massive ovarian cyst to become the new Invicta FC featherweight champion a mere seven months later in an Aug. 9 title fight in Kansas City.
Feeling pain in her abdomen in January, Sorenson went into the emergency room, not knowing the cause. Four days later she was having surgery to remove the cyst.
After being forced off the mat the first few months of 2019, Sorenson slowly worked with her friends and support system out of The Cellar gym in Minneapolis to get ready for her next opportunity, which would come in Invicta FC 36 against fellow Minnesotan Kaitlin Young.
In the fight, Sorenson dominated by scores of 50-44, 49-45 and 48-45 to become just the fourth-ever Invicta featherweight champion.
ANOTHER TITLE, AND A RECORD
There wasn’t much room to go up. Or so it seemed.
Already a state champion in the high jump during her sophomore year, Blaine’s Madison Schmidt followed with a tremendous junior season this spring, earning a repeat state title and also becoming the first girl in state history to clear 6 feet.
Schmidt’s historic jump came in a meet at Robbinsdale Armstrong May 14, giving her a milestone height and sole possession of the state record.
Schmidt went on to win a thrilling repeat Class AA state championship in June at 5 feet, 10 inches in a jump off.
KLEIN SHINES AT NVWG
Blaine 70-year-old Ken Klein earned two gold medals and three silver medals at the National Veterans Wheelchair Games in Louisville, Kentucky, his 10th year competing in the event. The six-day event offers 20 events for over 600 veterans to compete in annually. Klein served in the U.S. Navy from 1967-71 and in Vietnam in 1969.
BRODZINSKI NAMED MR. HOCKEY, BENGALS EARN 3RD AT STATE
It was a season to remember for the 2018-19 Blaine boys hockey team, filled with an 18-game winning streak, a third-place finish in the Class AA State Tournament and the Minnesota Mr. Hockey Award winner in Bryce Brodzinski.
Brodzinski set himself apart as the state’s top senior, amassing 36 goals and 55 assists for the 24-3-2 Bengals.
After sporting a 5-2-2 record through December, Blaine hit another gear beginning in January, starting off what would become an 18-game winning streak it carried into the state semifinals.
Brodzinski went on to be selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the NHL draft in June and is currently at the University of Minnesota.
AUGIE CHAMPS
Blaine graduates Mary Pardo and Taylor Bross and Anoka graduate Amber Elliott helped lead the Augustana softball team to the NCAA Division II softball national championship this spring.
In her freshman season, Pardo started all 72 games. She hit .354 and reached base at a .419 clip, scoring 70 runs and driving in 46. She also had 15 doubles, four triples and 17 home runs while stealing 24 bases.
Bross hit .310 with a .405 slugging percentage in 35 games, scoring five runs and driving in eight.
BOXER EARNS SPOT AT TRIALS
The quick emergence of Golden Gloves Firehouse Gym of Columbia Heights boxer Darry Jones Jr. onto the boxing scene continued, as Jones earned a spot at the Olympic Trials by getting in 15 fights during the year.
The big year saw Jones win the Upper Midwest Golden Gloves Tournament, the Sugar Bert Tournament in California and the Christy Martin Invitational in North Carolina. His last victory was in Davenport, Iowa, where he beat the Iowa state champion. A reception was held in August to congratulate Jones on his accomplishments during the year.
BECKER SETS DISCUS RECORD
A 20-year-old record fell in early May when senior Lucas Becker broke the Blaine school discus record with a throw of 179 feet, 7 inches, topping the long-held mark set by Andy Stewart in 1999. Becker went on to place fourth at the state meet.
