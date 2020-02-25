Spring Lake Park finished as the team runner-up at the Section 5AA Championships in Minnetonka Feb. 20-22. Kieran Ripken won a pair of section titles to advance to state, winning the 100 free in 47.87 seconds and setting a new section record in the 50 free of 21.31. Advancing to state as a runner-up were the 200 medley relay team of Nick Starcevich, Will Privratsky, Andrew Ullman and Ripken (1:40.20)and the 400 free relay team of Starcevich, Sam Clark, Ullman and Ripken (3:20.11).
The Blaine quartet of Wyatt Brenny, Jayce Dayton, Reese Wilson and Alexander Totev advanced to state in a pair of relays during the Section 7AA Championships in Coon Rapids Feb. 20-22. The team captured the section title in the 200 free relay in 1:28.88 and met the qualifying standard to advance with a third-place finish in the 400 free relay in 3:16.32. The Bengals earned seventh as a team at the meet.
In Section 2A, Fridley had state qualifiers in three events, including Christian Henrikson in the 100 butterfly, Tyler Herder in diving and in the 200 free relay, and Columbia Heights’ David Abram advanced to state in diving.
